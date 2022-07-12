AFR douses house fire in SE ABQ



Fire crews fought a house fire Tuesday in a neighborhood in Southeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue Lt. Tom Ruiz said one firefighter was hospitalized for heat exhaustion but is in stable condition. He said there were no injuries to residents and the fire is under investigation.

Ruiz said AFR responded around 11:45 a.m. to a house fire in the 2900 block of San Diego SE, near Girard. He said they found a garage showing flames and smoke.

Ruiz said as AFR fought the blaze they heard explosions from the garage, due to propane tanks inside. He said firefighters exited the home and had the fire under control within 45 minutes.

“Firefighter(s) stayed on scene for a significant amount of time to ensure that the fire was completely extinguished and was no longer a threat of extending to nearby homes,” Ruiz said.