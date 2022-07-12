 AFR douses house fire in SE ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

AFR douses house fire in SE ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque firefighters battle a house fire on the 2900 block of San Diego SE on Tuesday morning. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

Fire crews fought a house fire Tuesday in a neighborhood in Southeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue Lt. Tom Ruiz said one firefighter was hospitalized for heat exhaustion but is in stable condition. He said there were no injuries to residents and the fire is under investigation.

Ruiz said AFR responded around 11:45 a.m. to a house fire in the 2900 block of San Diego SE, near Girard. He said they found a garage showing flames and smoke.

Ruiz said as AFR fought the blaze they heard explosions from the garage, due to propane tanks inside. He said firefighters exited the home and had the fire under control within 45 minutes.

“Firefighter(s) stayed on scene for a significant amount of time to ensure that the fire was completely extinguished and was no longer a threat of extending to nearby homes,” Ruiz said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » AFR douses house fire in SE ABQ

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
AFR douses house fire in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Fire crews fought a house fire ... Fire crews fought a house fire Tuesday in a neighborhood in Southeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque Fire Rescue Lt. Tom Ruiz said one firefighter was hospitalized ...
2
'Breaking Bad' characters to get bronze statues
ABQnews Seeker
There were doubts from the city ... There were doubts from the city of Albuquerque in 2006, when the pilot for a new show called 'Breaking Bad' was slated to film. ...
3
'Saul,' 'Stranger Things' get total of 20 Emmy nods
ABQnews Seeker
Twenty. That's the total number of ... Twenty. That's the total number of Emmy nominations that 'Better Call Saul' and 'Stranger Things' picked up on Tuesday. The two projects — 'Saul' ...
4
Jill Biden apologizes after remark about Latinos causes stir
ABQnews Seeker
Jill Biden apologized Tuesday for saying ... Jill Biden apologized Tuesday for saying Latinos are 'as unique' as San Antonio breakfast tacos during a speech to the nation's largest Hispanic civil ...
5
Police looking for several teens in March ABQ shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Police are looking to identify six ... Police are looking to identify six teens who beat a man with a bat before shooting him at an apartment complex months ago in ...
6
Albertsons raises $31,300 for food bank
ABQnews Seeker
Roadrunner Food Bank on Monday received ... Roadrunner Food Bank on Monday received a check for more than $31,300 from Albertsons Market, collected during a recent statewide donate-at-the-register fundraising campaign. 'We ...
7
County to increase pay for MDC correctional officers
ABQnews Seeker
In an effort to address a ... In an effort to address a staffing crisis, Bernalillo County will be giving correctional officers at the Metropolitan Detention Center a 13% raise. That ...
8
Woman charged in connection with June homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives have charged a woman with ... Detectives have charged a woman with armed robbery in the death of a man found fatally shot outside a gas station last month on ...
9
APS hosts job fair
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Public Schools will be hosting ... Albuquerque Public Schools will be hosting a job fair aimed at bolstering its numbers of school support staff. In a Tuesday news release, the ...