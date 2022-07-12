 Big Arizona provider won't resume abortions despite ruling - Albuquerque Journal

Big Arizona provider won’t resume abortions despite ruling

By Bob Christie / Associated Press

PHOENIX — The leader of Arizona’s largest abortion provider said Tuesday her organization will not resume the procedures in one county even though a federal judge has blocked a fetal ‘personhood” law they feared could lead to criminal charges against doctors and others.

Brittany Fonteno, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona, blamed “vague and confusing” statements from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich about a near-total pre-statehood ban on abortions for the decision.

That law has been on the books since at least 1901 but has been blocked since shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade. That injunction covers Pima County, home to Tucson, and the attorney general, so the judge’s decision on the personhood law left open the possibility they would resume in Tucson.

The high court overturned Roe last month, saying women do not have a constitutional right to abortion, allowing states to limit or even ban all abortions.

Brnovich announced last month the pre-1901 law was enforceable and that his office would seek to have that injunction lifted, although it has not yet done so.

“We are not going to put our patients, staff and communities at risk especially when a majority of our frontline providers and patients identify as POC, LGBTQ or immigrants and we know that the criminal justice system is particularly cruel to those communities,” Forteno said in a statement.

The medical director of the second large abortion provider in Tucson did not immediately return calls seeking comment. Choices Women’s Center, like other Arizona providers, stopped abortion care after the Supreme Court’s June 24 ruling.

The other major issue worrying providers was a 2021 law that grants all legal rights to pre-born children, a so-called “personhood” law that grants all rights to pre-born children. Providers worried that the state could bring criminal charges against doctors and others for otherwise legal abortions, and asked a federal judge last month to block it as unconstitutionally vague.

U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes did just that on Monday, saying a written ruling that the groups that sued to block the law are right — it is “anyone’s guess,” as the state acknowledged, what criminal laws abortion providers may be breaking if they perform otherwise-legal abortions.

At least four other states have similar “personhood” laws on the books, including Missouri, Georgia, Alabama and Kansas, although the Kansas Supreme Court declared in 2019 that access to abortion is a fundamental right under the state’s Bill of Rights and its “personhood” law has no effect.

Rayes had refused to block Arizona’s personhood law last year, but abortion rights groups renewed their request after Roe v. Wade was struck down.

They argued that providers fear they could be charged with child abuse, assault or a litany of other crimes, and that the law was too vague. There is also concern of civil and regulatory action.

The attorney general’s office told the judge that the personhood law created no new criminal laws, but admitted in their court filings that prosecutors and courts could have a different view.

Abortion rights groups that challenged the personhood law hailed the ruling, while a spokesperson for Brnovich said it was based on an interpretation of the law it disagreed with and was considering what to do next.

The “personhood” law says all other state laws should be interpreted to bestow all rights to an unborn child. Rayes’ ruling blocks enforcement of the law while the challenges precede though the court, including a possible trial.

“Medical providers should not have to guess about whether the otherwise lawful performance of their jobs could lead to criminal, civil, or professional liability solely based on how literally or maximalist state licensing, law enforcement, and judicial officials might construe the Interpretation Policy’s command,” Rayes said.

States now have wide-ranging rights to limit abortion, and many laws limiting or blocking all abortions that were previously blocked can now be enforced. That has led to battles in many states over which laws are now enforceable.

Arizona is in that position, with Republican Gov. Doug Ducey saying a ban on abortions after 15 weeks that he signed in March takes precedence over the pre-1901 law Brnovich said is in effect.

There were just over 13,000 abortions in Arizona in 2020, according to the most recent report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Of those, fewer than 650 were performed after 15 weeks of gestation.

Home » Around the Region » Big Arizona provider won’t resume abortions despite ruling

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Education advocates respond to state's draft plan in Yazzie-Martinez ...
ABQnews Seeker
The PED got a wide range ... The PED got a wide range of responses – at least 87 emails overall, according to spokeswoman
2
Independent investigation sought in death of 15-year-old
ABQnews Seeker
Teen died in house fire during ... Teen died in house fire during SWAT standoff
3
Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views
AP Feeds
A sparkling landscape of baby stars. ... A sparkling landscape of baby stars. A foamy blue and orange view of a dying star. Five galaxies in a cosmic dance. The splendors ...
4
Woman charged in connection with June homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives have charged a woman with ... Detectives have charged a woman with armed robbery in the death of a man found fatally shot outside a gas station last month on ...
5
County to increase pay for MDC correctional officers
ABQnews Seeker
In an effort to address a ... In an effort to address a staffing crisis, Bernalillo County will be giving correctional officers at the Metropolitan Detention Center a 13% raise. That ...
6
APD: Two women killed in separate Monday night shootings
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say two women were ... Albuquerque police say two women were shot to death in separate shootings that occurred less than two miles away from each other Monday night. ...
7
Rail Runner evaluating new schedule
ABQnews Seeker
Executives consider options to better serve ... Executives consider options to better serve Belen to Santa Fe passengers
8
APD detective alleges retaliation for reporting rights violation
ABQnews Seeker
Accusations stem from whistleblower suit involving ... Accusations stem from whistleblower suit involving 2019 case
9
AFR douses house fire in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Fire crews fought a house fire ... Fire crews fought a house fire Tuesday in a neighborhood in Southeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque Fire Rescue Lt. Tom Ruiz said one firefighter was hospitalized ...
10
Police looking for several teens in March ABQ shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Police are looking to identify six ... Police are looking to identify six teens who beat a man with a bat before shooting him at an apartment complex months ago in ...