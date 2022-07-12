 US awards $3B contract to manage nuclear waste repository - Albuquerque Journal

US awards $3B contract to manage nuclear waste repository

By Susan Montoya Bryan / Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Management of the U.S. government’s only underground nuclear waste repository will be taken over later this year by a company created by one of the largest engineering, construction and project management firms in the world.

The U.S. Energy Department announced Monday that the new contract with the Bechtel company to oversee the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in southern New Mexico is worth up to $3 billion if all options are exercised over the next decade.

The current contract with Nuclear Waste Partnership will expire at the end of September, when Bechtel’s Tularosa Basin Range Services LLC is scheduled to take over.

Nuclear watchdog groups have been pushing for years for a change at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, citing problems that included a 2014 fire and radiation release. The incidents forced a nearly three-year closure and a costly overhaul of the policies and procedures that govern the nation’s cleanup of waste resulting from decades of nuclear weapons research and bomb making.

The Energy Department’s Office of Environmental Management received five proposals for the lucrative contract. The agency did not disclose the other bidders.

Dena Volovar, Bechtel National Inc.’s executive vice president, called it an honor for the company to be chosen.

“The mission to safely dispose of defense-related nuclear waste is vitally important for protecting people and the planet,” she said in a statement.

Over more than 20 years, tons of Cold War-era waste have been stashed deep in the salt caverns that make up the repository, with officials saying the shifting salt will eventually entomb the radioactive waste. The waste includes special boxes and barrels packed with lab coats, rubber gloves, tools and debris contaminated with plutonium and other radioactive elements.

The repository’s current footprint includes several sections, which the U.S. Energy Department estimates will be filled in a few years. Federal officials confirmed during a community meeting last week that more space is needed and the mining of additional sections would have to go through an environmental approval process that would include an opportunity for public comment.

Environmentalists and residents shared concerns during the meeting about New Mexico becoming a sacrifice zone for the nation’s nuclear waste and about the safety of continuously transporting waste across the country.

Bechtel also will inherit a couple of multimillion-dollar infrastructure projects that are underway at the repository, including the construction of a new ventilation system necessitated by the radiation release. Adequate airflow will be needed to ramp up waste disposal operations and for the mining of more disposal space.

Home » News » Southern NM and the Border » US awards $3B contract to manage nuclear waste repository

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Ronchetti proposes annual tax rebates for New Mexicans
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is already providing up ... New Mexico is already providing up to $1,500 in tax rebates to taxpayers this year with the state awash in revenue, but Republican gubernatorial ...
2
TOP OF MIND: What should Albuquerque, Bernalillo County or ...
ABQnews Seeker
Click here to tell us: ... Click here to tell us: What should Albuquerque, Bernalillo County or the state do about the sale and/or use of fireworks? Responses must ...
3
AFR douses house fire in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Fire crews fought a house fire ... Fire crews fought a house fire Tuesday in a neighborhood in Southeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque Fire Rescue Lt. Tom Ruiz said one firefighter was hospitalized ...
4
'Breaking Bad' characters to get bronze statues
ABQnews Seeker
There were doubts from the city ... There were doubts from the city of Albuquerque in 2006, when the pilot for a new show called 'Breaking Bad' was slated to film. ...
5
'Saul,' 'Stranger Things' get total of 20 Emmy nods
ABQnews Seeker
Twenty. That's the total number of ... Twenty. That's the total number of Emmy nominations that 'Better Call Saul' and 'Stranger Things' picked up on Tuesday. The two projects — 'Saul' ...
6
Jill Biden apologizes after remark about Latinos causes stir
ABQnews Seeker
Jill Biden apologized Tuesday for saying ... Jill Biden apologized Tuesday for saying Latinos are 'as unique' as San Antonio breakfast tacos during a speech to the nation's largest Hispanic civil ...
7
Police looking for several teens in March ABQ shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Police are looking to identify six ... Police are looking to identify six teens who beat a man with a bat before shooting him at an apartment complex months ago in ...
8
Albertsons raises $31,300 for food bank
ABQnews Seeker
Roadrunner Food Bank on Monday received ... Roadrunner Food Bank on Monday received a check for more than $31,300 from Albertsons Market, collected during a recent statewide donate-at-the-register fundraising campaign. 'We ...
9
County to increase pay for MDC correctional officers
ABQnews Seeker
In an effort to address a ... In an effort to address a staffing crisis, Bernalillo County will be giving correctional officers at the Metropolitan Detention Center a 13% raise. That ...