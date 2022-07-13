Akeem Woods to bring the laughs to Dry Heat

Akeem Woods is looking forward to his upcoming performance in Albuquerque.

The comedian has seen his profile rise as he’s become a regular at the Comedy Cellar in New York City. He was also a semifinalist on “Stand-Up NBC,” as well as making his debut on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

For the better part of a decade, Woods has cut his teeth on stage performing comedy.

Woods is headlining the show and will be joined by Tyler Lovely, Danger K Varoz, Caryn Carson and AJ Mathews at Dry Heat Comedy Club in Downtown Albuquerque.

“Anything can be talked about,” he says of his comedy style. “I won’t go deep into politics. I do talk about current events and talk about racism and homophobia and everything beyond.”

Woods is the type of comedian that makes the most of every opportunity.

Unlike most comedians, he doesn’t sit down and write material — it’s just part of his process.

“If there’s something I want to talk about, I’ll go to an open mic and workshop it,” he says. “Sure, I take notes. The hard work comes when I’m on stage working it out. I was at the (Comedy) Cellar last night working up some new material. Usually if I think something is funny, I’ll work on it and even post stories on Facebook. I know no one really uses it anymore, but I do. It helps me gauge where I’m going with the story. If it gets responses, then I know I’m onto something good.”

With a dozen years under his belt performing, Woods is comfortable on stage.

Of course, there are moments when he feels anticipation for the show.

“Certain shows, I’ll be nervous,” he says. “As soon as I get on stage, it all goes away and I’m there to do my job. I was nervous before I did ‘The Late Late Show’ set. I’ve been doing the Cellar a lot and that serves as my practice.”

Woods will tailor his comedy set to his audience.

He says a few weeks ago, a college in Kentucky hired him to do a clean show.

“They want me to censor myself a bit and I changed some jokes,” he says. “If I’m not getting paid to censor myself, I can do whatever I want. I’m always going to make people laugh and I’m also not going to change my point of view.”

AKEEM WOODS

With Tyler Lovely, Danger K Varoz, Caryn Carson, AJ Mathews

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16

WHERE: Dry Heat Comedy Club, 521 Central NW, Suite GHOW MUCH: $15, general admission, plus fees at holdmyticket.com