UNM professor worked on James Webb Space Telescope

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

In this April 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. (Laura Betz/NASA)

The James Webb Space Telescope looks farther back in time than any telescope thus far – more than 13 billion years, nearly to the beginning of the universe.

The images provided by Webb would not have been possible without the 18 precisely shaped and polished hexagonal mirrors, which once unfolded in the extreme cold of space, a million miles from earth, fit together perfectly to act as a single mirror, capturing the light of the cosmos and directing it to the telescope’s central focal point.

Tony Hull, an adjunct professor of physics and astronomy at the University of New Mexico, knows intimately how much work went into creating those mirrors.

From 2004 to 2009, he worked with a NASA subcontractor in northern California, heading up a team of 58 people with expertise in various areas, charged with polishing the mirrors. It was a $100 million effort that went on 24-7, said Hull, adding that he personally worked 70-80 hours a week.

“It was extremely difficult work. The mirrors were not made from glass, but from beryllium, a very stiff earth metal, which is somewhat rare and performs very well at the temperatures that Webb was going to operate, 35 degrees Kelvin” – nearly minus 400-degrees Fahrenheit.

 

Each of the mirror segments had to be polished to different and very precise optical prescriptions, Hull said. When the 18 pieces came together they formed a single round mirror just over 21 feet in diameter.

“I wouldn’t call it a successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, I’d call it a sequel,” Hull said. “Hubble is magnificent and still working hard after over 30 years. Webb is about 100 times more powerful. It’s optimized to look at heavily red-shifted galaxies and is supposed to be the first telescope to look at the first light from the first galaxies in the emergent universe, when early galaxies that we now see as spirals were blobs.”

Hull said the first images from Webb are “absolutely stunning,” with more resolution than he expected.

“I’m blown away and I feel humbled. It’s been an honor to be part of something that’s so epic,” he said.

