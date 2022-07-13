Prince priority: More United time than Tulsa time in possession

There’s something to be said for greed in soccer, and New Mexico United could use a bit more of it.

That was part of United coach Zach Prince’s assessment after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Rio Grande Valley FC. He hopes NMU will take it to heart Wednesday when it visits FC Tulsa at OneOK Field.

In this case, greed refers to ball possession, something United has sometimes failed to adequately control. Rio Grande Valley amassed 55% and 56% of the possession in two matches in Albuquerque last week.

Possession percentages are not necessarily indicators of success. United went 1-0-1 against RGV after racking up 61% possession in a 2-0 loss to Birmingham.

But Rio Grande Valley was able to hold the ball and force the action late in Saturday’s 1-1 draw, scoring in the 90th minute to salvage a point. Prince wants to see his club pushing forward even when it holds a late lead.

“It’s confidence in possession in those last 15 minutes or so,” Prince said, “making sure we’re putting the opponent under more pressure consistently. … We’ve got to take control. It’s up to us.”

Wednesday’s contest features two teams battling for playoff positions. United (8-3-6) is tied for fifth place in the USL Championship’s Western Conference, while FC Tulsa (6-10-4) is two points below the Eastern Conference playoff line.

Both clubs will be in their respective comfort zones. Tulsa has struggled on the road but is 6-2-2 at home, while New Mexico has been more successful (5-1-2) in away matches.

United and Tulsa each have scored 26 goals, but NMU has been stronger defensively, allowing a league-low 14 goals (Louisville and San Antonio also have conceded 14). FC Tulsa has surrendered 37 goals to rank 22nd among the USLC’s 27 teams, but its front line is a cause for concern, Prince said.

“Tulsa has individuals that are very talented going forward,” he said. “We’ll need to make sure we are not letting them get faced up consistently.”

That includes JJ Williams, who could end up squaring off with New Mexico’s Kalen Ryden in a battle fit for basketball. Williams, a 6-foot-4 center forward who was born in Clovis but grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, is the focus of FC Tulsa’s attack. Ryden, a 6-2 center back, typically anchors United’s back line.

Wednesday’s matchup also could feature a pair of forwards who were traded for each other during the offseason. New Mexico shipped Brian Brown to Tulsa in exchange for Jerome Kiesewetter, and both are beginning to make an impact for their respective new clubs.

Kiesewetter made his first two starts for United last week and netted his first goal with the club.

“I think Zach gave me the confidence over the last couple of games, and I’m just trying to provide and help win those games,” Kiesewetter said. “Sometimes it’s (drawing) the penalty, sometimes it’s the goal myself. But at the end of the day, what we’re trying to do is to win.”

GETTING CLOSER: New Mexico was without regulars Chris Wehan and Harry Swartz for both of last week’s matches. Both were listed on the injury report with lower body ailments, but Prince said neither is considered a long-term issue.

Forward Amando Moreno, who has been out all season after undergoing ACL surgery, also may be getting close to returning to action.

“Amando’s back in training – full training,” Prince said. “We have to make sure he’s 100% ready both physically and mentally before we put him out there, but he’s close.”

GAME DAY: New Mexico United at FC Tulsa, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., espn+ (streaming), 101.7 FM