Skateboarder/Olympian Duran holds Sunday event at Civic Plaza

By Journal Staff Report

Mariah Duran, of the United States, an Albuquerque native, competes during the women’s prelims at the SLS Championship skateboarding tour Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

 

Professional street skateboarder Mariah Duran, an Albuquerque native, is returning to her hometown on Sunday for a special event free and open to the public at Civic Plaza.

Duran, a U.S. Olympian and a Manzano High alumna, will be a part of Mountain Dew’s “Unlock the Spot,” which will feature an open skate jam and photo ops with her and influential skate content creator Lamont Holt of Los Angeles.

Additionally, Mountain Dew and Duran will be giving back to the skateboarding community with a donation to Skate Like a Girl to provide the opportunity for one skateboarder from the Southwest to attendWheels Of Fortune, an event with a lot of meaning for Duran.

“Skating has taught me so much about embracing challenges, and just having gratitude for the journey and lessons,” Duran said in a press release. “I’ll never stop learning new tricks and filming in the streets with my friends. It truly brings me joy, and I can’t wait to unlock an off-limits area in Albuquerque to skate with my childhood friends and the ever-growing skate community at home.”

“Skateboarding is Unstoppabble” is a nationwide campaign bringing team members to their hometowns to celebrate the sport.

The event gives local skaters an opportunity to ride otherwise off-limits skate spots across the country like Civic Plaza. For more information, visit www.DewTour.com.

Sunday
“Unlock the Spot” open skate with Olympian Mariah Duran, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Civic Plaza

