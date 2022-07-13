Lardon makes it 5 Sun Country PGA Senior wins in 6 years

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Brad Lardon, the 57-year-old director of golf operations at The Club at Las Campanas in Santa Fe, won the Sun Country Senior PGA Championship for the fifth time in six years on Tuesday.

But this one feels very different. Special for sure.

Lardon feels he has completed the comeback trail after having surgery on his left shoulder that caused him to miss most of 2020. Last year, he lost to Scott Gates of the Canyon Club in a playoff for the Sun Country Senior PGA Championship.

This year, Lardon shot 7-under par-65 on Monday and even-par on Tuesday at Twin Warriors Golf Club. He was four strokes better than Steve Manning, a teaching pro at Los Altos Golf Course.

Lardon and Manning took the two qualifying spots to play in the Senior PGA Professional Championship at Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Golf Clubs Oct. 13-16. Lardon will be playing in his ninth senior major event since turning 50.

“It’s a huge advantage and I’m super-excited,” Lardon said of playing courses with which he’s familiar. “The national has been played in Florida. I’ve had a couple of nice results and a couple of top 5s in the national, but I can win here.”

Manning likewise knows the courses very well. He worked at Santa Ana Golf Club for a little more than 15 years before starting at Los Altos this past November.

“It works both ways,” Manning said of having home-course advantage. “It’s a benefit because you know the courses, but then it’s a detriment because there’s an expectation. It’s a double-edged sword.”

Manning was a shot behind Lardon through 15 holes on Tuesday. However, Lardon birdied hole Nos. 16 and 18, while Manning bogeyed those holes.

“This is the first year that I really played where my shoulder is healed and I’m playing healthy again,” Lardon said. “I’ve got some demons in my mind, but my body is good.”

Lardon said he was very disappointed after failing to qualify for the U.S. Senior Open because the section qualifier was at Las Campanas on May 26. Since then, he said he had time to play only three rounds of golf leading up to Monday.

“July is a huge month for us at Las Campanas,” Lardon said. “I’m lucky the membership is very supportive when I do get into a quality event.”

The Senior PGA Professional Championship in October features a 264-player field of 50-and-over PGA Professionals from across the nation. There, the low 35 scorers will earn a berth in the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship to be contested at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas, May 23-28.

U.S. AMATEUR QUALIFIERS: University of New Mexico junior Matthew Watkins and Lobo sophomore Carson Herron qualified Monday for the U.S. Amateur Championship, Aug. 15-21 at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey.

Watkins won the qualifier with an 8-under 126 at Golfcrest Country Club in Pearland, Texas. Herron advanced as the runner-up with a 3-under 141 at the qualifier at StoneRidge Golf Club in Stillwater, Minnesota.

Herron will be the fourth generation to compete in the U.S. Amateur. His great grandfather, Carson Lee Herron, qualified for the U.S. Amateur in 1934. Carson D. Herron, a grandfather, played in the U.S. Am in 1969, and Herron’s well-known father, Tim Herron, a winner of four PGA Tour events, played in the 1993 U.S. Amateur.

(Click here for tournament results.)