Isotopes open series at Sacramento with win

‘TOPES WEDNESDAY: At Sacramento

1:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Ashton Goudeau (0-3, 12.46) vs. River Cats TBD

TUESDAY: Carlos Pérez and D.J. Peterson combined for all five RBIs while Antonio Senzatela tossed five innings of one-run ball to take Game 1 over Sacramento, 5-2, at Sutter Health Park.

(Box score: Albuquerque 5, Sacramento 2)

Pérez went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a walk and a solo homer. Peterson, meanwhile, had a double and three RBIs.

Senzatela’s second rehab assignment with Albuquerque earned him a win after allowing just four hits and one walk.

NOTABLE: Coming into Tuesday, Wynton Bernard was second in the PCL in triples (6) and average (.327), and third in slugging (.598), hits (83), total bases (152) and OPS (.969).

NEXT HOME GAME: July 22 vs. Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.