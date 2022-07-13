 Isotopes open series at Sacramento with win - Albuquerque Journal

Isotopes open series at Sacramento with win

By ABQJournal News Staff

‘TOPES WEDNESDAY: At Sacramento

1:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Ashton Goudeau (0-3, 12.46) vs. River Cats TBD

TUESDAY: Carlos Pérez and D.J. Peterson combined for all five RBIs while Antonio Senzatela tossed five innings of one-run ball to take Game 1 over Sacramento, 5-2, at Sutter Health Park.

(Box score: Albuquerque 5, Sacramento 2)

Pérez went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a walk and a solo homer. Peterson, meanwhile, had a double and three RBIs.

Senzatela’s second rehab assignment with Albuquerque earned him a win after allowing just four hits and one walk.

NOTABLE: Coming into Tuesday, Wynton Bernard was second in the PCL in triples (6) and average (.327), and third in slugging (.598), hits (83), total bases (152) and OPS (.969).

NEXT HOME GAME: July 22 vs. Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Home » From the newspaper » Isotopes open series at Sacramento with win

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Isotopes open series at Sacramento with win
Featured Sports
'TOPES WEDNESDAY: At Sacramento 1:05 p.m., ... 'TOPES WEDNESDAY: At Sacramento 1:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Ashton Goudeau (0-3, 12.46) vs. River Cats TBD TUESDAY: Carlos Pérez and ...
2
Santa Fe's Lardon makes it 5 wins in 6 ...
Featured Sports
Brad Lardon, the 57-year-old director of ... Brad Lardon, the 57-year-old director of golf operations at The Club at Las Campanas i ...
3
Skateboarder/Olympian Duran holds Sunday event at Civic Plaza
Featured Sports
Professional street skateboarder Mariah Duran, an ... Professional street skateboarder Mariah Duran, an Albuquerque native, is returning to her hometown o ...
4
Game at Saint Mary's wraps Lobo hoops' nonconference schedule
College
Lobo basketball will get a double-dose ... Lobo basketball will get a double-dose of Gael this season.And coach Richard Pitino ha ...
5
Prince priority: More United time than Tulsa time in ...
Featured Sports
There's something to be said for ... There's something to be said for greed in soccer, and New Mexico United could use a bit more of it.< ...
6
Sophomore sensation Salome snatches lead
Featured Sports
SANTA ANA PUEBLO - Early on ... SANTA ANA PUEBLO - Early on during the second round of the New Mexico-West Texas Women's ...
7
Isotopes fall at Round Rock
Featured Sports
'TOPES SATURDAY:  At Round Rock 6:05 ... 'TOPES SATURDAY:  At Round Rock 6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Karl Kauffman (Triple-A debut, 5-4, 4.06 at Double-A Hartford) vs. Express ...
8
United-Rio Grande Valley, The Sequel: Expect some tweaks
Featured Sports
The secret to making a good ... The secret to making a good sequel? Keep things interesting.
9
Lobo golfer, fresh from vacation, leads NM-WT women's amateur ...
Featured Sports
SANTA ANA PUEBLO – ... SANTA ANA PUEBLO – Maybe a three-week vacation in France and Spain was just wh ...