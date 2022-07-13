Boxing: Moreu Jr. wins

In Wichita, Kansas, Albuquerque amateur boxer Yoruba Moreu Jr. defeated Kansan Jose Zuniga-Martinez by unanimous (5-0) decision on Tuesday at the 2022 USA Boxing Junior Olympics and Summer Boxing Festival.

Moreu is competing in the 119-pound Youth division. On Wednesday, he’ll face Texas’ Ranulfo Bocanegra, the top seed in the division. Bocanegra drew a bye into the second round.

The Moreu-Bocanegra bout is scheduled for the evening session, which begins at 5 p.m. MDT. All bouts are being streamed at teamusa.org.