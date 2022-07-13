 Boxing: Moreu Jr. wins - Albuquerque Journal

Boxing: Moreu Jr. wins

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

In Wichita, Kansas, Albuquerque amateur boxer Yoruba Moreu Jr. defeated Kansan Jose Zuniga-Martinez by unanimous (5-0) decision on Tuesday at the 2022 USA Boxing Junior Olympics and Summer Boxing Festival.

Moreu is competing in the 119-pound Youth division. On Wednesday, he’ll face Texas’ Ranulfo Bocanegra, the top seed in the division. Bocanegra drew a bye into the second round.

The Moreu-Bocanegra bout is scheduled for the evening session, which begins at 5 p.m. MDT. All bouts are being streamed at teamusa.org.

Home » Sports » Boxing/MMA » Boxing: Moreu Jr. wins

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Game at Saint Mary's wraps Lobo hoops' nonconference schedule
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos have finalized their ... The UNM Lobos have finalized their 13-game nonconference hoops schedule with the final piece being a road game at Saint Mary's.
2
Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA reveals new cosmic views
ABQnews Seeker
The splendors of the universe glowed ... The splendors of the universe glowed in a new batch of images released Tuesday from NASA’s powerful new telescope.
3
Co-founder of Meow Wolf dies at 37
ABQnews Seeker
Matt King, a co-founder of the ... Matt King, a co-founder of the Santa Fe-based arts collective Meow Wolf that has grown into an offbeat, interactive entertainment juggernaut, has died. He ...
4
County to raise pay for MDC correctional officers
ABQnews Seeker
The 13% across-the-board increase seeks to ... The 13% across-the-board increase seeks to attract more officers
5
Woman charged in connection with June homicide
ABQnews Seeker
19-year-old allegedly told the gunman where ... 19-year-old allegedly told the gunman where to find the victim
6
New Mexico officer testifies at ex-partner's murder trial
ABQnews Seeker
A New Mexico police officer got ... A New Mexico police officer got emotional on the witness stand Tuesday at his former professional partner's murder trial when recalling the danger that ...
7
Ronchetti proposes annual tax rebates for New Mexicans
2022 election
All New Mexicans would receive $100 ... All New Mexicans would receive $100 for every $1B in state oil and gas revenue
8
APD Chief asks Attorney General to investigate deadly fire
ABQnews Seeker
SWAT team threw tri-chamber flameless CS ... SWAT team threw tri-chamber flameless CS grenades into home after they said 15-year-old Brett Rosenau and 27-year-old Qiaunt Kelley refused to exit
9
APD: 2 women shot to death in separate incidents ...
ABQnews Seeker
Seven of last nine homicide victims ... Seven of last nine homicide victims in ABQ have been women