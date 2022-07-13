 Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond - Albuquerque Journal

Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

By Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — The bodies of a man and his three young children who vanished last week after leaving for a fishing trip were found along with a submerged car in the pond they were headed to, authorities said Wednesday.

The bodies discovered Tuesday night are those of Kyle Moorman, 27, of Indianapolis, and his children: 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, the Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed. The causes and manners of their deaths were pending.

The family went missing after leaving on July 6 to go to the pond on Indianapolis’ south side.

Officers went to the pond Tuesday night after a report of a dead person in the water. A man was pronounced dead, and a dive team later subsequently a vehicle with the bodies of three children inside, police said.

“Detectives are working to piece together what led up to this incident,” police said in a statement.

Family and friends of the Moormans had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to their whereabouts. They had searched the pond and the surrounding area for days. A private helicopter and volunteers with a personal boat also searched Tuesday, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Moorman’s sister Mariah Moorman had said her brother’s phone last pinged near the pond about 12:40 a.m. on July 7, a few hours after he was seen. She said her brother often goes night fishing.

“As far as we know, he was coming out here to go fishing,” she told The Indianapolis Star on Monday. “That’s what he told my sister. It’s not odd. He does it all the time.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department first revealed that the family had disappeared on Sunday. Earlier this week, police said officers searched the area and other locations on foot and using drones.

William Muse, a relative of Kyle Moorman’s mother, said Tuesday he and other family members were frustrated investigators didn’t search the pond sooner.

“They should have at least tried,” Muse said.

Home » News » Nation » Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Governor's race sets up abortion as a major issue
2022 election
Democratic, Republican ads trade accusations on ... Democratic, Republican ads trade accusations on stances of Lujan Grisham, Ronchetti
2
New Mexico ranchers reach settlement over feral cow issue
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Cattle Growers' Association ... The New Mexico Cattle Growers' Association has settled a lawsuit against the U.S. Agriculture Department that could impact how the government manages feral cows ...
3
Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA reveals new cosmic views
ABQnews Seeker
The splendors of the universe glowed ... The splendors of the universe glowed in a new batch of images released Tuesday from NASA’s powerful new telescope.
4
UNM professor worked on James Webb Space Telescope
ABQnews Seeker
Physics and astronomy professor Tony Hull ... Physics and astronomy professor Tony Hull headed a team of 58 people charged with polishing the 18 mirrors
5
County to raise pay for MDC correctional officers
ABQnews Seeker
The 13% across-the-board increase seeks to ... The 13% across-the-board increase seeks to attract more officers
6
APD Chief asks Attorney General to investigate deadly fire
ABQnews Seeker
SWAT team threw tri-chamber flameless CS ... SWAT team threw tri-chamber flameless CS grenades into home after they said 15-year-old Brett Rosenau and 27-year-old Qiaunt Kelley refused to exit
7
Ronchetti proposes annual tax rebates for New Mexicans
2022 election
All New Mexicans would receive $100 ... All New Mexicans would receive $100 for every $1B in state oil and gas revenue
8
New Mexico officer testifies at ex-partner's murder trial
ABQnews Seeker
A New Mexico police officer got ... A New Mexico police officer got emotional on the witness stand Tuesday at his former professional partner's murder trial when recalling the danger that ...
9
APD: 2 women shot to death in separate incidents ...
ABQnews Seeker
Seven of last nine homicide victims ... Seven of last nine homicide victims in ABQ have been women
10
Co-founder of Meow Wolf dies at 37
ABQnews Seeker
Matt King, a co-founder of the ... Matt King, a co-founder of the Santa Fe-based arts collective Meow Wolf that has grown into an offbeat, interactive entertainment juggernaut, has died. He ...