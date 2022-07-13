Gonzales attorney tells jury DA botched Victoria Martens case, gave deal to killer

Fabian Gonzales did not kill 10-year-old Victoria Martens, but he created the dangerous environment that led to the girl’s 2016 murder, a prosecutor told jurors on the first day of his trial.

Victoria had lived a normal life with a caring mother until Michelle Martens met Gonzales on a dating app just weeks before the girl’s Aug. 23, 2016, strangulation death, Chief Deputy District Attorney James Grayson told jurors.

Gonzales, 37, “did not personally strangle Victoria, but he created the danger that led to her death, and he didn’t hesitate to tamper with the evidence of her murder,” Grayson said.

Attorneys made opening statements Wednesday in the first day of Gonzales’ trial on charges of child abuse, recklessly caused, resulting in the death of a child under 12.

Gonzales soon moved into Michelle Martens’ apartment, began inviting over sketchy friends, and “transformed” Michelle Martens from an attentive mother into “a negligent mother,” Grayson said.

The night of the murder, “the defendant and his cousin, Jessica Kelley, tried to cover up their responsibility for the murder,” Grayson said. “They destroyed evidence by cleaning up the crime scene.”

Grayson showed jurors graphic photos of the crime scene showing what he described as an effort to conceal evidence.

Prosecutors allege that Kelley and Gonzales worked together to dismember the girl, placed body parts in a garbage bag, and washed bloody clothes and knives.

Gonzales’ attorney, Stephen Aarons, responded by telling jurors that Kelley alone was responsible for strangling and dismembering the girl and for attempting to conceal the crime.

Prosecutors gave Kelley a generous plea deal in exchange for her testimony against Gonzales, Aarons said.

“This case is about who murdered (Victoria), why that person did it to her, and why the prosecution gave (Kelley) a plea bargain to be their star witness,” Aarons told jurors.

Jessica Kelley, 37, pleaded no contest in 2019 to six felony charges including reckless child abuse resulting in death, aggravated assault and other charges. Kelley was sentenced in April to 44 years in prison.

Aarons told jurors that because Kelley was not sentenced as a “serious violent offender,” she will become eligible for parole after serving half of her sentence.

Michelle Martens, 40, pleaded guilty in 2018 to reckless child abuse resulting in death. She faces 12 to 15 years in prison. No sentencing hearing has been scheduled in her case.

Both women are required by their plea deals to testify in Gonzales’ trial.

Aarons argued that Gonzales and Michelle Martens were oblivious to Kelley’s actions and had gone to bed while Kelley worked to clean up the crime scene and conceal the body.

Both the prosecution and defense attorneys said cellphone records show that Gonzales and Michelle Martens were not home at the time Victoria was killed. The two had gone to visit Gonzales’ brother and left Victoria alone with Kelley.

Prosecutors showed jurors police lapel camera video of the moment when officers found Victoria’s remains in a bathtub in Michelle Martens’ apartment.

The girl was badly mutilated and parts of her body were on fire when officers found her, retired police Sgt. Christopher Enyart testified.

Enyart and the second officer poured water on the girl to extinguish the fire, he said.

Grayson told jurors Wednesday that Kelley will testify that an unidentified man entered the apartment and murdered Victoria.

Gonzales, Martens and Kelley all were charged in 2016 with first-degree murder, criminal sexual penetration and other crimes in Victoria’s death.

But in 2018, two years after Victoria’s killing, prosecutor dropped the murder charges against all three and issued a “statement of facts” with a revised narrative.

Prosecutors alleged that Victoria was killed because Gonzales had threatened rival gang members following a dispute at a barbecue two days before Victoria’s killing.

As a result, a man identified only as “John Doe” entered the apartment where Kelley was babysitting Victoria, asked for Gonzales, then entered Victoria’s bedroom and killed her.

Prosecutors charged John Doe in June 2018 with first-degree murder, criminal sexual penetration and other charges in Victoria’s death.