New Mexico panel votes to protect northern rivers and streams

More than 300 miles of rivers and streams in northern New Mexico now have the state’s highest water quality protections.

On Tuesday, the state Water Quality Control Commission approved Outstanding National Resource Waters designations for sections of the Upper Pecos, Rio Grande, Rio Hondo, Jemez River, San Antonio Creek and Redondo Creek.

The designations prohibit new activities and projects from degrading water quality.

The New Mexico Environment Department, Game and Fish, and the Outdoor Recreation Division all supported the designations.

San Miguel County Commissioner Janice Varela said the decision protects “the lifeblood of our community.”

“From water for drinking and agriculture to outdoor recreation and tourism dollars, the Upper Pecos Watershed sustains us,” Varela said.

The protections will not affect existing land or water uses.