Three NM breweries work together to benefit Storehouse New Mexico

Three New Mexico breweries have conjured up a special release to help curb hunger.

The One for 5 promotion is a collaboration between Steel Bender Brewyard in Los Ranchos, Sierra Blanca Brewing Co. in Moriarty, Second Street Brewery in Santa Fe and Albertsons Market to benefit The Storehouse New Mexico, a nonprofit community-based food pantry that provides free groceries to people in need. This is the third year for the promotion and One for 5 will be available in canned 4-packs.

Award-winning artist Mariah Cameron Scee, who is director of art and branding for Second Street Brewery, revamped the design for the labels. The canning and brewing was also done at Second Street.

“Our brewmaster Rod (Tweet), he came up with a new recipe for it, which is tasting great,” Cameron Scee said. “(It has) a new label, new format, new timing too. In the past, we’ve done it in September for Hunger Action month. But the breweries really felt that people drink beer all year long. But summertime is prime beer drinking season and we’re hoping to maximize the impact of the donations that we can get to Storehouse. We thought ‘What if we did it in the summer instead?’ I think it’s gonna be really great for this campaign.”

This year’s One for 5 beer is an India Pale Ale.

“It’s an IPA this year and it’s featuring an experimental hop that only recently was made available to the brewing community,” Cameron Scee said. “I don’t know of anybody locally who’s used it. So I think this will be the first time that the beer community in New Mexico is getting to try this hop, which is really exciting. It’s HBC 586, so it doesn’t even have a name yet. It’s kind of a really fruit bomb, hoppy, floral fruit bomb hop with tree fruit and stone fruit flavors coming from it and citrus. It’s really great. And we’re rounding it out with Mosaic and Sabro and Citra hops … It’s very different than what we’ve done for One for 5 before, particularly using a new hop, but also having Second Street come up with the recipe. Rod has his own ideas. I think that that’s going to be exciting for people.”

The promotion could not have come at a better time.

“It is wonderful that we have the support of these local brewers and the grocery store,” Jill Beets, marketing representative for The Storehouse, said. “And then, of course, Admiral Beverage for helping us out with this campaign. It’s super needed right now. We have never been this short of canned goods in the seven years I’ve worked at Storehouse. We are really low on food. We are serving more people. There was an uptick at the start of the pandemic. And now people have sort of gone back to work. But now we’re seeing an increase again because food costs are going up and the price of gas is going up so it’s a very needed time.”

One for 5 IPA is available at 17 Albertsons Market locations in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Taos. Proceeds benefit The Storehouse. Albertsons Market has various promotions throughout the year, including a golf tournament, to benefit The Storehouse.

“We’ve always been a longtime supporter of The Storehouse New Mexico,” Travis Chaney, regional vice president for Albertsons Market, said. “And they came up with this idea three years ago. And really Steel Bender was one that got heavily involved and got the other two on board. But we just feel it’s our part to help support the community.”