 In case you didn't know with Alex Benton - Albuquerque Journal

In case you didn’t know with Alex Benton

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Albuquerque-based comedian Alex Benton will be part of the “Late-Nite Comedy Jam” at the Guild Cinema in Nob Hill on Friday, July 15. (Courtesy of Alex Benton)

Editor’s note: Venue Plus continues “In Case You Didn’t Know,” a weekly feature with fun tidbits about New Mexicans and their projects.

Alex Benton knew he had a knack for the comedy route.

It was apparent at the time he was 13 years old and watching stand-up comedy routines on TV.

As his confidence grew, Benton was still apprehensive about being on stage and delivering comedy.

That is, until his move to Albuquerque.

“I got my start in comedy in Albuquerque,” he says. “It was an open mic night in November 2019 at Boese Brothers (Brewing) in Downtown. It’s an interesting journey that I’ve been on. I always knew I could be good at stand-up comedy. The first couple times I got on stage, I bombed. I began to learn how to become better at comedy and delivery.”

Since then, Benton has never looked back.

On Friday, July 15, he is presenting the “Late-Nite Comedy Jam” at the Guild Cinema in Nob Hill. He’s been working with Guild owner Keif Henley at having a space for comedy.

“Keif rents out the space to us once a month,” Benton says. “It’s been a lot of hard work, but I’m hoping that it becomes more regular.”

In addition to wanting to promote the local comedy scene, Benton also wanted a stage and space to showcase his comedy.

The upcoming event will feature Royal Wood, Josh Fournier, Jess Wood, Jamar Hall, Will Wheeler, Phil Romero, AJ Mathews and Benton.

As he produces the comedy show, he’s learned a lot on the way.

“This is where I’ve chosen to do this,” he says. “Each show has been a progression. I would argue that the shows are getting better. I think it’s always going to be a learning process. I’m always going to want to do something different. Booking other comedians is getting easier. This next show is going to be our eighth.”

Benton also wanted to start the late-night comedy series because he wasn’t getting booked with other producers.

“I have no problem booking comedians,” he says. “What I wanted to create was a space for me to be able to get on stage and perform. I enjoy being a producer and will continue to push myself.”

Benton says living in Albuquerque has allowed him to deep dive into comedy.

“I tried to get on an open mic when I lived in California,” he says. “It never happened. It’s been a pretty amazing journey for me here. My comedy is observational and I think that connects with audiences more.”

As Benton continues his journey as a comedian and producer, here are a few things you didn’t know about him:

1. “I am from Aspen, Colorado.”

2. “My mom is (model) Barbi Benton.”

3. “My favorite television show is ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.’ ”

4. “I dived the Blue Hole in Belize.”

5. “When I was a kid, I was asked to train for the Junior Olympics in skiing.”

‘Late-Nite Comedy jam’
Featuring Royal Wood, Josh Fournier, Jess Wood, Jamar Hall, Will Wheeler, Phil Romero, AJ Mathews and Alex Benton
WHEN: 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 15
WHERE: Guild Cinema, 3405 Central NE
HOW MUCH: $15 at the door

 

Home » Entertainment » In case you didn’t know with Alex Benton

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Electric Playhouse teams with ABQ-based artist to create interactive ...
Arts
“Microdose” runs Tuesdays through August at ... “Microdose” runs Tuesdays through August at Electric Playhouse
2
Couple travels Route 66 for 'Great Muslim American Road ...
Blogs
The second episode airs at 9 ... The second episode airs at 9 p.m. Monday, July 12, on New Mexico PBS, and it features the couple traveling along Route 66 from ...
3
Bar Roma another jewel in M'tucci's crown
Dining Reviews
The ample staffing and the menu, ... The ample staffing and the menu, a comprehensive selection of Italian favorites, reflects the bold ambition of M’tucci’s.
4
'Thor: Love and Thunder' is pure bonkers filmmaking
Entertainment
'Thor: Love and Thunder' has giant ... 'Thor: Love and Thunder' has giant bleating goats, a horrible Zeus, space dolphins, an Old Spice commercial parody and lots of Guns N' Roses.
5
Burn notice
Arts
In two years, the 100th anniversary ... In two years, the 100th anniversary of Zozobra will take place.Hutton Broadcasting ann ...
6
Bosque Brewing Co. to move into former Toltec location
Blogs
The space will feature about 16 ... The space will feature about 16 taps for Bosque beers, seltzers and cider, as well as a cocktail program featuring New Mexico spirits including ...
7
'Doula' coming to all major digital platforms
Blogs
Cheryl Nichols is at the helm ... Cheryl Nichols is at the helm as director, meanwhile Arron Shiver not only wrote the script, but acts in the film as well.
8
What’s happening in ABQ July 8-15
Coming This Week
As we make our way into ... As we make our way into July, football season is almost here. UCLA and USC are trying to join the Big 10 which means ...
9
The Suffers tackle hot-button issues in latest album
Entertainment
The Suffers are touring in support ... The Suffers are touring in support of the third album, 'It Starts With Love,' and will play at the Santa Fe Plaza at 6 ...
10
La Emi brings 'Herencia Flamenca' to Santa Fe
Entertainment
'Herencia Flamenca' will run Wednesday-Sunday through ... 'Herencia Flamenca' will run Wednesday-Sunday through Sept. 4 at The Benitez Cabaret at The Lodge at Santa Fe.