In case you didn’t know with Alex Benton

Editor’s note: Venue Plus continues “In Case You Didn’t Know,” a weekly feature with fun tidbits about New Mexicans and their projects.

Alex Benton knew he had a knack for the comedy route.

It was apparent at the time he was 13 years old and watching stand-up comedy routines on TV.

As his confidence grew, Benton was still apprehensive about being on stage and delivering comedy.

That is, until his move to Albuquerque.

“I got my start in comedy in Albuquerque,” he says. “It was an open mic night in November 2019 at Boese Brothers (Brewing) in Downtown. It’s an interesting journey that I’ve been on. I always knew I could be good at stand-up comedy. The first couple times I got on stage, I bombed. I began to learn how to become better at comedy and delivery.”

Since then, Benton has never looked back.

On Friday, July 15, he is presenting the “Late-Nite Comedy Jam” at the Guild Cinema in Nob Hill. He’s been working with Guild owner Keif Henley at having a space for comedy.

“Keif rents out the space to us once a month,” Benton says. “It’s been a lot of hard work, but I’m hoping that it becomes more regular.”

In addition to wanting to promote the local comedy scene, Benton also wanted a stage and space to showcase his comedy.

The upcoming event will feature Royal Wood, Josh Fournier, Jess Wood, Jamar Hall, Will Wheeler, Phil Romero, AJ Mathews and Benton.

As he produces the comedy show, he’s learned a lot on the way.

“This is where I’ve chosen to do this,” he says. “Each show has been a progression. I would argue that the shows are getting better. I think it’s always going to be a learning process. I’m always going to want to do something different. Booking other comedians is getting easier. This next show is going to be our eighth.”

Benton also wanted to start the late-night comedy series because he wasn’t getting booked with other producers.

“I have no problem booking comedians,” he says. “What I wanted to create was a space for me to be able to get on stage and perform. I enjoy being a producer and will continue to push myself.”

Benton says living in Albuquerque has allowed him to deep dive into comedy.

“I tried to get on an open mic when I lived in California,” he says. “It never happened. It’s been a pretty amazing journey for me here. My comedy is observational and I think that connects with audiences more.”

As Benton continues his journey as a comedian and producer, here are a few things you didn’t know about him:

1. “I am from Aspen, Colorado.”

2. “My mom is (model) Barbi Benton.”

3. “My favorite television show is ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.’ ”

4. “I dived the Blue Hole in Belize.”

5. “When I was a kid, I was asked to train for the Junior Olympics in skiing.”