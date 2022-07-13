‘America’s Got Talent’ finalists The Clairvoyants coming to ABQ

The bond between Amélie van Tass and Thommy Ten continues to grow.

The duo became a household name after their appearance on Season 11 of “America’s Got Talent,” wowing judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel with their mind reading abilities.

The pair is known as The Clairvoyants and have a Las Vegas, Nevada, residency. They are bringing their brand-new show to Isleta Resort & Casino on July 22.

“This is our brand-new show,” Ten says. “We do our mind reading performances and have been incorporating more people from the audience.”

When the pair met in October 2011, they felt an instant connection and began to develop their “second sight” act.

Within a year, they had developed a full-length show. Shortly thereafter, they started touring Europe.

In 2016, The Clairvoyants decided to take part in the biggest talent show in the world, “America’s Got Talent.”

After four months, eight different performances and over 100,000 contestants, America voted The Clairvoyants second place.

In 2019, they appeared twice on NBC’s new show “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”

Since their engagement that same year, Ten and van Tass have made their connection even stronger, bringing their clairvoyance to a remarkable level.

“We have grown,” van Tass says. “We’re always together and it’s a lot like practice for us. Since we live and work together, we are constantly working on strengthening our bond. It’s been a wonderful journey to have been able to take the show all over the world. Now, we’re home on the Las Vegas Strip with a show that remains fun and popular.”

After more than a decade of working together, Ten says there are moments that the duo are still surprised.

“Yesterday, there was this gentleman in the audience and I’m talking to him,” Ten says. “Amélie is blindfolded on stage. He gives me his credit card and he asks Amélie what his last four digits are. She gets it correct and the whole audience gasps. When we get an open door like that, we take it. It adds to the element of surprise, even for us.”

Van Tass says the couple tries to focus on the current projects they have, but always keeping an eye out for the future.

“We have to be as focused as we can during our present time,” she says. “With each show, we have to feel it and be able to have the audience feel it to. We’d love to travel the world again. Right now, we’re having fun in Las Vegas and the audiences that come to enjoy our talent.”