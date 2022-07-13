‘Bridge and Tunnel’s’ second season airing on Epix

Life is about the journey.

Dealing with the successes and hardships along the way is what makes the journey unique.

For the cast of the Epix series, “Bridge and Tunnel,” seeing their characters grow between the first and second season has been amazing.

The second season kicked off on July 10 and the six-episode series airs at 8 p.m. Sunday on Epix.

Season two opens in the summer of 1981, exactly one year after the events of the last season, the gang no longer tethered to the leafy confines of the suburbs.

They’ve now got one foot in Manhattan, and it will be a magical summer in the big city full of sexiness, vibrancy and excitement as they each fall in and out of love (with partners new and old) and take one step closer to making their dreams a reality.

The series features the ensemble cast including Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey, Gigi Zumbado, Erica Hernandez, Jan Luis Castellanos, Brian Muller and Isabella Farrell.

“At its heart, ‘Bridge and Tunnel’ is a romantic comedy meant to leave our audience smiling this summer. We’re grateful to Michael Wright and the entire Epix team for their collaboration,” said Ed Burns, executive producer.

Hernandez plays Genie Farrell in the series and finds the second season full of growth for her character.

“Genie gets a little bit more intimate with her own feelings,” Hernandez says. “She’s taking some new turns from her normal punk rock self.”

Meanwhile, Zumbado says her character, Tammy Ocampo, is also getting introspective during the new season.

“Tammy has a real fun time,” Zumbado says. “This season, she’s following her heart a little more. There are things she didn’t think she could pursue, and she’s getting the opportunity to take those chances.”

For Muller, who plays Nick “Pags” Pagnetti, the second season sees plans come to fruition during the new season.

“Pags has his eyes on the prize,” Muller says. “He wants to get Tammy to join the band and that’s a pretty lofty goal. He’s seeing this move as a life raft. He’s definitely trying to make this music managing thing work. He’s working with his sister and Genie on making the music career happen. He’s in a desperate situation to see it happen.”

Zumbado says during the filming of the second season, it felt really natural again to work with the cast and Burns.

“Ed caught on to it that we all got along in the cast,” Zumbado says. “Ed writes a lot and he will always give us his take on what the scene should be like. We get that freedom and then he will say ‘Let’s come back to what is originally written.’ Then we worked our way back up.”

Hernandez spent a good chunk of her time working on her guitar skills for this season.

“As Genie puts herself out there more, this means more music,” Hernandez says. “Her journey is in tandem with me as I needed more guitar playing on screen. I was learning it for the show. With the supportive cast, this is safest place to try out a new skill.”

Muller says his character continues his journey to be successful.

“Pags has lofty goals,” Muller says. “What brings it to life is that all of his goals are driven from stuff that he loves. He really goes for things and I respect that he takes chances and doesn’t apologize for anything.”

ON TV

The second season of “Bridge and Tunnel” airs at 8 p.m. Sunday on Epix. The season runs six episodes and began airing on July 10.