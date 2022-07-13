New exhibit tells the whole story of the ‘The Long Walk’ and the Bosque Redondo

With time and effort – change arrives.

In the case of “The Long Walk” at Bosque Redondo near Fort Sumner, it has taken 159 years to get the narrative corrected.

The public is able to see that change in the permanent interpretive exhibition “Bosque Redondo: A Place of Suffering … A Place of Survival” at the Bosque Redondo Memorial at Fort Sumner Historic Site.

The exhibit has been more than 30 years in the making and was opened to the public on May 28.

“It’s been so many years in the making since we began working on this,” says Patrick Moore, Chair History & Heritage director, New Mexico Historic Sites. “It has unquestionably been a challenge and we are having such a positive reaction.”

Moore says the impetus for change began with a letter left by 17 Navajo students at the historic site while visiting on June 27, 1990.

The students wrote of their experience to the site and how it was a one-sided history from 1863 through 1868.

During the span of five years, the U.S. military – led by Col. Christopher “Kit” Carson – persecuted and imprisoned 9,500 Navajo (Diné) and 500 Mescalero Apache (N’de) on the reservation known as Bosque Redondo.

Carson and the military starved into submission, forced to surrender and marched the Navajos to Bosque Redondo.

Over 2,000 Navajos perished on what is known as “The Long Walk” and during their time of incarceration and suffering at Bosque Redondo, until their release in 1868, known as “Hweeldi.”

Meanwhile, the Mescalero Apache were the first Native Americans to be incarcerated at Bosque Redondo.

Gen. James H. Carleton was in command of the military in New Mexico and made it his first priority to conquer the Apache and bring them under submission.

He ordered Carson to kill any Apache man who resisted and take all women and children prisoner.

Mescalero Apache Chief Cadete surrendered, rather than face being wiped out, and all 500 members of this proud tribe were brought to Fort Stanton then on to Bosque Redondo at Fort Sumner in 1862.

In 1991, New Mexico State Monuments, the Museum of New Mexico, and Navajo and Apache leaders, began the creation of a memorial to truthfully acknowledge the history at Bosque Redondo.

The Bosque Redondo Memorial opened at Fort Sumner on June 4, 2005, with New Mexican, Navajo and Mescalero Apache leaders present.

The memorial is designed by Navajo architect David Sloan. It is shaped like a Navajo hogan and an Apache tepee, and provides an interpretive trail and in-depth information about the history of Fort Sumner and Bosque Redondo Indian Reservation.

Moore says having failed before at telling the story, the state wanted to widen the scope.

“So many museums try to tell a story within a vacuum,” he says. “In all of my years teaching, you can never tell a community story with one voice. You need to create partnerships. Many of these conversations were had during this process of creating the permanent exhibit. Down to the molding on he floor, we had to do it as a team.”

Moore hopes that visitors will feel at ease coming to the site, though he understands there is still some trepidation.

“There are those who have ancestors that perished here,” he says. “We are accommodating. The history we’re telling is showing who they are as people. We made the space available to them. As the story continues to unfold, we’re able to integrate it into the story. It’s an ever-changing exhibit and we’ve built that in. We don’t know what information will come over time.”

Moore says the site is working with the Chamber of Commerce in Fort Sumner to help spread the message further.

“When they come through the doors, it’s important that this event is seen as a pivotal part of American history,” Moore says. “This predates the Lincoln County War. For those people who learn something about this land and nation, it’s really powerful.”

Moore says “The Long Walk” is often confused with the “Trail of Tears” – and it shouldn’t be.

“The first time it became part of the national conversation was in 1968 and the exhibit tried to tell the concentration camp story,” Moore says. “The nation wasn’t ready to talk about that. We were right in the middle of the civil rights movement and the American Indian movement. Not to forget in the midst of the Vietnam War. Since we waited to get the story right, I think it’s about time it enters the national conversation again.”