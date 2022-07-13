What’s happening in ABQ: July 15-21

Do not look now but we are already halfway through July. I know all of the students are feening to get back to class and lose their freedom.

Got an event we should know about? Reach out to Ivan Leonard at ileonard@abqjournal.com

1 Duke City Gladiators Regular season finale

Football season is almost over, so come check out the home team before the regular season ends. The Gladiators will play the Northern Arizona Wranglers at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Rio Rancho Events Center, 3001 Civic Center Circle. Tickets start at $7.05 plus fees at ticketmaster.com.

2 Zoo Music at ABQBioPark

On Friday, July 15, come out to ABQ BioPark Zoo, 901 10th St. SW, from 6-8:30 p.m. when The Ghost of Paul Revere will take the stage as part of the Zoo Music series.

Along with music, arrange for an evening of wildlife, food and fun. Evening is one of the more active times for animals and an awesome time to learn about the zoo’s conservation initiatives.

Guests are allowed to bring chairs, coolers and picnics; glass containers, alcohol and canopies are prohibited. Pets are also not allowed at the ABQ BioPark. All exhibits will be open to viewing except the Penguin Chill.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $17 for adults, $8.50 for seniors and youth (ages 3-12) and children under 2 are free at abqtickets.com.

3 Family Movie: ‘Finding Nemo’

Follow Marlin the clownfish as he must save his kidnapped son Nemo. The Albuquerque Main Library, 501 Copper Ave. NW, will be playing the Pixar classic, “Finding Nemo” starting at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Public Library. It is free and limited to 50 guests.

4 Lego Club

Pull up to the South Valley Library, 3904 Isleta Blvd. SE, on Friday, July 15, between 3 and 4:30 p.m. to concoct something with Lego.

Or on Saturday, July 16, Lego enthusiasts can meet from 11 a.m.-noon at the Juan Tabo Library, 3407 Juan Tabo NE. The Juan Tabo event has limited capacity and registration is required at libevents.abqlibrary.org/event/8935818.

Fans of all ages are welcome at both events and all blocks will be provided.

5 Dragonfly Fest at ABQ BioPark

Come out from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden, 2601 Central Ave. NW, to explore the world that is dragonflies. Get educated about their predatory habits and how significant they are to an ideal ecosystem. While there, feel free to take a deep look into their habitat and take a photo or two of these interesting creatures. Tickets are $10 adults for N.M. residents, $5.50 N.M. seniors, $5 for youth (ages 3-12) and children ages 2 and under are free. More information at cabq.gov/artsculture/biopark.

6 Neighborhood Naturefest

Come enjoy nature right in your area with a free event including live music, bilingual nature storytelling, nature-themed carnival performers and more.

Additional events include hands-on science activities, nature-based games, food trucks and more. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 16, at Alamosa Park, 1100 Bataan Drive SW. There will be music from Lara Manzanares, Recycleman and storytelling with Michelle Adam.

This event is free to attend.