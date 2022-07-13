 Holtec one step closer to nuclear waste facility license - Albuquerque Journal

Holtec one step closer to nuclear waste facility license

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

A rendering of the first phase of Holtec International’s proposed consolidated interim storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in southeast New Mexico. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission released a final environmental assessment for the facility on Wednesday. (Courtesy of Holtec International)

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is one step closer to issuing a license to Holtec International for an interim nuclear waste storage facility on private land between Carlsbad and Hobbs.

The agency released a final environmental assessment Wednesday that says the project’s first phase would have minimal impacts on land, oil and gas and livestock operations and public health. 

Holtec is planning an initial $230 million facility under a 40-year license to store spent nuclear fuel in 500 stainless-steel canisters. 

The NRC recommends issuing a license to Holtec based on the environmental review.

Even if an accident happened during transit of the waste, releases of spent nuclear fuel “would not be expected” from the proposed shipments, according to the assessment. 

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management cooperated on the review.

Southeast New Mexico officials praised the announcement as a boon for the region’s energy industry.

“Holtec has been a true partner on this important project, and we look forward to continuing to work together to bring jobs and economic growth to the area,” said Carlsbad Mayor Dale Janway.

But Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has strong objections to the facility.

Lujan Grisham accused the NRC of “choosing profit over public interest.” 

“The NRC has unilaterally decided to house the nation’s spent nuclear fuel in New Mexico, despite the fact that our state has not one nuclear power plant within its borders,” she said.

New Mexico is suing the NRC over the project. 

The state alleges that the federal agency is rushing the approval process.  

The U.S. has yet to approve or build a permanent site for the nation’s nuclear waste. 

Holtec would ship waste by rail from nuclear power plants to the 1,000-acre New Mexico site.

The first phase could store up to 8,680 metric tons of uranium. 

A full buildout would cost $2.4 billion and store up to 10,000 canisters.

Texas is also opposed to an interim storage facility in that state.

A bill that failed to pass the state legislature this year would have prevented New Mexico regulators from issuing Holtec permits for industrial wastewater and construction even if the NRC approved the license. 

Lujan Grisham said that New Mexico will not become a nuclear waste “dumping ground.” 

“My message to the state Legislature is clear: deliver a proposal to my desk that protects New Mexico from becoming the de facto home of the country’s spent nuclear fuel and it will have my full support,” the governor said. 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Holtec one step closer to nuclear waste facility license

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Holtec one step closer to nuclear waste facility license
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is ... The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is one step closer to issuing a license to Holtec International for an interim nuclear waste storage facility on ...
2
Rail Runner will add more trains, extend fare reduction ...
ABQnews Seeker
With gas prices still hovering at ... With gas prices still hovering at wallet-busting levels around New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday a 75% fare reduction for the Rail ...
3
NM surpasses 8,000 COVID-related deaths
ABQnews Seeker
A new, highly contagious strain of ... A new, highly contagious strain of the coronavirus has emerged in New Mexico, as the state eclipsed 8,000 COVID-related deaths since the onset of ...
4
Grocery store coming to new Rio Rancho development
ABQnews Seeker
The City of Vision is continuing ... The City of Vision is continuing to expand with the groundbreaking of a new mixed-use development next to the Presbyterian Rust Medical Center Wednesday ...
5
New Mexico panel votes to protect northern rivers and ...
ABQnews Seeker
More than 300 miles of rivers ... More than 300 miles of rivers and streams in northern New Mexico now have the state's highest water quality protections. On Tuesday, the state ...
6
Gonzales attorney tells jury DA botched Victoria Martens case, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Fabian Gonzales did not kill 10-year-old ... Fabian Gonzales did not kill 10-year-old Victoria Martens, but he created the dangerous environment that led to the girl's 2016 murder, a prosecutor told ...
7
AG to review SWAT standoff, housefire that left teen ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Attorney General's Office said it ... The Attorney General's Office said it will investigate a SWAT standoff that ended in a house fire that killed a 15-year-old boy last week ...
8
New Mexico ranchers reach settlement over feral cow issue
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Cattle Growers' Association ... The New Mexico Cattle Growers' Association has settled a lawsuit against the U.S. Agriculture Department that could impact how the government manages feral cows ...
9
Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA reveals new cosmic views
ABQnews Seeker
The splendors of the universe glowed ... The splendors of the universe glowed in a new batch of images released Tuesday from NASA’s powerful new telescope.