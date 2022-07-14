 Homicide suspect charged in second fatal ABQ shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Homicide suspect charged in second fatal ABQ shooting

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A young man is accused of fatally shooting a man in May — stealing his gun — and using the stolen gun to kill another man over a month later on the West Side.

Adrian Sanchez (MDC)

Adrian Sanchez, 18, was charged Wednesday with an open count of murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence in the June 16 death of Timothy Johnson Jr.

Sanchez is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Two weeks ago, Sanchez was charged in the May 5 shooting death of Jesus Lopez, 29.

It is unclear if he has an attorney in either case.

Court records state the gun used to kill Johnson matched the one stolen from Lopez.

Gloria Sanchez, 19, is charged with conspiracy as deputies say she set up Johnson to be robbed by Sanchez at a gas station in the South Valley.

Deputies responded around 12:15 a.m. to the Circle K at Coors and Gun Club SW and found Johnson fatally injured in the parking lot, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Surveillance video showed a driver get out of a car, shoots Johnson and takes something from him before leaving.

Deputies said Johnson’s sister began receiving Instagram messages from someone with intimate knowledge of her brother’s death and it was traced it to Adrian Sanchez. After his arrest in Lopez’s death, deputies questioned Sanchez, who allegedly tried to sell the gun stolen from Johnson on his Instagram.

Sanchez told deputies he purchased the gun from “some ‘vato’ on Central for $450” and denied having anything to do with Johnson’s death, according to court records. Deputies said that, in a separate interview, Sanchez told Albuquerque police he shot Lopez and took his gun.

“The firearm used to shoot Johnson was presumptively determined to be the same gun that Adrian had admitted stealing,” according to the complaint.

