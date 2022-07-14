 Harvey named Lobo football's director of player development - Albuquerque Journal

Harvey named Lobo football’s director of player development

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

Jalen Harvey, a former Arizona State player and University of New Mexico intern, has been named the Lobos’ director of player development, head coach Danny Gonzales said.

Harvey is on a one-year contract worth $50,000.

As UNM’s director of player development, Harvey will serve as a liaison for the 100-plus members of the Lobo football team, working with onboarding players into the program, and helping new members of the team adjust to collegiate athletics.

Harvey will also serve as a central figure for the team to the various constituents around UNM’s campus and the Albuquerque community, and he will handle many aspects of player relations, including helping veteran players as they transition from seniors to alumni, UNM said.

Harvey served as intern with UNM for the spring of 2022, holding down a variety of administrative tasks from preparing game footage for the coaching staff to coding and logging plays into various computerized data and spreadsheets.

Harvey, who played wide receiver and defensive back for the Sun Devils, graduated from ASU with two degrees: a Bachelor’s in Interdisciplinary Studies in 2019 and a Master’s in Liberal Arts in 2020.

Home » From the newspaper » Harvey named Lobo football's director of player development

