Pitino: Don’t expect the Lobos to be the ‘House and Mash Show’ again

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Lobo guard Jaelen House, left, and coach Richard Pitino run drills during practice Wednesday afternoon. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

On the one hand, Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House used the past couple months away from Albuquerque to work on their game – sometimes with their ex-NBA fathers – with the goal of being better than ever this coming season.

The Lobo guards who averaged a combined 35.1 points per game and earned spots on the All-Mountain West third team are the de facto team leaders and recognized as one of, if not the best, back courts in the conference.

But as the two got back to Albuquerque a week ago and started practices and classes in UNM’s “Summer 2” session, they also saw the fruits of the coaching staff’s recruiting labors up close and personal for the first time.

Second-year head coach Richard Pitino and crew added three freshmen, including one point guard expected to get big minutes, and two transfer big men also counted on to get big minutes – one likely to start and the other the first man off the bench.

Other than House, Mashburn and freshman center Sebastian Forsling, who is playing for the Swedish junior national team this summer, the rest of the team started summer workouts in June.

“It’s going to look somewhat different,” Pitino said Wednesday of the season to come. “It’s not going to be the House and Mash Show, as good as they are. … There’s five options that are a little more viable than what we were going through last year when we were trying to build it.”

As for Mashburn and House coming back to a team for which neither likely will take as many shots or have quite the same offensive green light as before, both gave the answers you would expect when asked about it in July.

“I don’t want to shoot as many shots this year, you know?” said House, who had some workouts with NBA teams. He said he knows if he gets a shot at the NBA, especially at his size, he’ll have to be more than just a scorer.

“I don’t want everybody to just be able to load up on me and Mash. Basically that’s really what it was last year. So I just want to be able to share the wealth with everybody.”

Mashburn said he welcomes all the help the new players can provide.

“My biggest thing is I want to win,” said Mashburn, credited since he arrived a year ago by his coach as being one of the hardest workers Pitino has been around in his years of coaching.

“Whatever we can do to put ourselves in the best position possible to win – we need everybody to step up. …

“If I got to take less shots that’s fine. If I got to guard the best player that’s fine. If I got to sit the … whatever. I’m all about winning.”

Asked if he really had just started to say he’d even be OK sitting the bench, before stopping his sentence short, Mashburn laughed.

“I got a little carried away there,” he said. “But, yeah. I’ll do anything.”

Lobo forward Morris Udeze dunks during drills in practice Wednesday afternoon. Udeze is a new comer to the Lobos. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)
Albuquerque, New Mexico/Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal

ASSISTANT COACH UPDATE: Andy Hill last week announced he was leaving UNM to take a job back home in Montana at Montana State.

Pitino said of Hill’s departure: “There’s no ill will on him leaving. I think he wanted to be back up in that region, kind of where he’s from.”

But the timing ain’t great, the coach added. Why?

“We go back on the road recruiting next week,” Pitino explained. “… There’s nothing worse than having an open job and being at an AAU game around a bunch of college coaches. I’m the most popular guy in the gym.”

Pitino said he hopes to have the third assistant spot filled by August alongside Isaac Chew and Eric Brown. Pitino plans to keep former Air Force head coach Dave Pilipovich in his current role as special assistant to the head coach.

Also noted by the coach about the joys of filling assistant coaching spots when former players, boosters and fans all have ideas about who should get the job: “You always seem to inevitably upset somebody when you don’t mean to.”

INJURY UPDATES: Lobo newcomers Braden Appelhans, a freshman guard recovering from a thumb injury, and Josiah Allick, a senior forward recovering from offseason ankle surgery, practiced on Wednesday after having been restricted in their activities due over the past month.

Senior Emmanuel Kuac, recovering from a broken leg, did not participate in drills Wednesday, though he is still expected to be a full participant by the time full practices start in the fall.

