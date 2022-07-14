Prep notes: Rio Rancho’s Smith commits to UNM baseball; La Cueva ready to welcome lots of Hall of Famers

It was at the end of the last prep baseball season when Rio Rancho High baseball coach Ron Murphy said that one of his elite players, second baseman Vascon Smith, hit the ball as hard as any player he’d seen since former Cibola great John Roskos – a future major leaguer – in the early 1990s.

That player, Smith, plans to be a Lobo.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Smith, who will be a senior in 2022-23, has made a verbal commitment to the University of New Mexico.

“I’ve always wanted to go to UNM and play baseball there,” said Smith. “It’s close to home, it’s Division I. The deal was great.”

Although the Lobos were coming off a rough season under new head coach Tod Brown, Smith said he liked the vibe of the program and the direction it was going.

“I can just tell you, he’s going to make the program even better,” Smith said of Brown. Smith was the Journal’s choice for first-team All-Metro second baseman following this most recent season.

Smith is versatile. He can also play shortstop and third base, plus an outfield position if needed. He is competing this summer with a club team at the Albuquerque Baseball Academy.

LA CUEVA HOF: The pandemic forced many schools to delay Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, such as La Cueva.

The school on Sept. 2 is going to induct three classes – 2020, 2021, 2022 – into its athletic Hall of Fame, and these groups are jam-packed with familiar names and athletes who not only starred in high school but at the next level.

The 2020 group features: Rob Arnett (1999; football, wrestling, baseball, track and field); Stacey Marron Elias (2001; cross country, softball, basketball); Stephanie Bull Tipton (2000; soccer); and Michael Graczyk (2003; soccer).

The late Austin Denton, the public address voice of boys basketball and baseball, headlines the induction Class of 2021. Denton (2019), a beloved figure in the La Cueva community, died 2½ years ago.

Denton will be honored alongside Scott Gracey (2005; basketball, baseball), Matt Quillen (2004; football, baseball); and Zach Arnett (2005; football, baseball). Also part of the 2021 Class is former boys soccer coach and athletic director Larry Waters.

The Class of 2022 includes current girls soccer coach Amber Ashcraft.

The others: Aaron Lewis (2005; football, track and field); Alexandra Darling (2007; cross country, track and field); Beky Preston (2002; basketball); Brian Donoghue (1993; football); and Jarrin Solomon (2004; soccer, track and field).

MORE HOF: The New Mexico Officials Association Hall of Fame event is scheduled for Saturday in Albuquerque.

This year’s group of inductees include Oscar Payen, who is entering his 50th year as an official; Dr. Ron Maestas, who is already a member of the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame; John Hartog, who has worked 17 state basketball tournaments among his many accomplishments; and former New Mexico Activities Association Commissioner of Officials Dana Pappas, who is now the Director of Officiating Services for the NFHS in Indianapolis.

THIS AND THAT: Eldorado’s stellar guard, Bella Hines, who will be a sophomore next season for Eldorado, has gained another Division I women’s basketball offer, this one from the

University of San Francisco. … As finding men and women interested in joining their ranks is a yearly pursuit, the Albuquerque Football Officials Association, on the dawn of a new season, seeks new officials. The organization will train any newcomers who lack experience. Anyone interested is asked to contact Ken Murphy at 505-385-4367. … While the Sandia High girls basketball team was quite young last season, its senior standout has found a home for college. Mariah Maes, a 5-foot-10 forward, has signed with Trinidad (Colorado) State. … Los Lunas’ Jalin Holland, soon to be a sophomore, was named a top performer in this summer’s West Coast League in basketball. He already has three Division I offers, including one from UNM. … Three Albuquerque Academy football players – Brody Whitaker, A.J. Rivera and Kellan Gehres – have been named Academic All-Americans by the National High School Coaches Association.