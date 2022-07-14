Virgen: Ex-UNM golfers playing in PGA event and British Open

Albert Boneta’s comeback from a troublesome right wrist injury begins on Thursday with play in his first PGA Tour event.

The University of New Mexico senior is in Truckee, California to compete as an amateur in the Barracuda Championship, a four-day tournament that features a 156-player field and Modified Stableford scoring (points for birdies and eagles; loss of points for bogeys).

Boneta, who is from Spain, received a sponsor’s exemption into the field after winning the Wolf Pack Classic in nearby Reno, Nevada on Oct. 16. Back then, there was a bit of relief for his wrist, a rather odd injury that began to surface in May 2021 after the Lobos tied for seventh and missed advancing to the NCAA Championships by four strokes as regional host at UNM Championship Golf Course.

Boneta rested his wrist during the summer and appeared ready to play in the fall. He lasted about three months. He missed the next eight months, including the spring season.

“With the time out, I said I’m going to use this time to get mentally stronger or to do the other things I can’t do when I was playing golf because I had no time,” Boneta said. “It was a bad experience for me, because I love to play golf, but at the same time I didn’t really like to stop with golf. I did some golf-related work like chipping and putting.”

His mental strength was tested when he couldn’t find the proper treatment for his wrist. Boneta said he went to eight doctors, and the final one discovered what seemed to work — a type of reset of the wrist and three weeks of no activity, golf included.

Boneta said he couldn’t remember the last time he spent three weeks away from golf. In the fall of 2019, he took a week off when he moved to Albuquerque. His family was with him and they spent the week touring the city.

Not long after that, in March of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic began. There were no spring or fall seasons that year for the Lobos. Boneta has not played a full year for the Lobos as a result.

“I’m just hopeful that he can continue on and have a full season, play without injury,” UNM coach Glen Millican said. “He’s a great player. He’s won twice and he’s been one of our best players for the past two seasons and gave us a big impact as a freshman. He always makes us a better team. He could really help fill that spot that we lost with Sam Choi transferring to Pepperdine.”

Boneta said he doesn’t have high expectations for the Barracuda Championship. He just wants to perform the best he can. He is working toward a bigger goal.

“I’m really excited to play my first full season as a Lobo,” Boneta said. “Just to see what it feels to have a normal year with all my teammates. I’m very excited. My goal is to get ranked in the top five of PGA University and qualify for the Korn Ferry (tour). If it’s not possible I will maybe go to Europe and play (profesionally) there.”

The Barracuda Championship is co-sponsored by the Dubai Port World Tour. Former Lobo All-American Gavin Green, who plays on the DP World Tour, also is in the event.

MORE LOBOS: UNM alumni Victor Perez and John Catlin are playing in the 150th British Open at St. Andrews.

Perez earned a spot in the field after winning the Dutch Open in May at Bernardus Golf Course in Cromvoirt, Netherlands.

Catlin got in the Open after finishing tied for fourth at the Irish Open earlier this month.

n UNM senior Brandon Shong, meanwhile, began play Wednesday in the 116th Southern Amateur, held at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

“We have a lot going on from here until the end of the summer and into the fall season,” Millican said. “It’s an exciting time for Lobo golf.”

THE CITY: Registration is open for the 81st Albuquerque Men’s City Championship that takes place Aug. 19-21 at Ladera, Arroyo del Oso and Los Altos golf courses. Sign-up sheets are available at each site.

U.S. AMATEUR QUALIFIER: New Mexico State junior Trey Diehl, a former Piedra Vista High standout, shot 9-under 133 (68-65) on Wednesday at NMSU Golf Course in Las Cruces to win the U.S. Amateur qualifier and earn the lone qualifying spot. Diehl will compete in the U.S. Amateur Championship, Aug. 15-21 at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey.

NMSU senior Aidan Thomas, a former St. Pius standout, shot 5-under 137 (71-66) to tie for second with two others.

