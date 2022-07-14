Isotopes strand 11 in one-run loss at Sacramento

‘TOPES THURSDAY: At Sacramento

7:45 p.m.,

610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Corey Oswalt (0-1, 10.13) vs. River Cats LHP Enmanuel De Jesus (3-2, 4.38)

WEDNESDAY: Host Sacramento stranded 11 Isotopes baserunners to win the 5-4 matinee game at Sutter Health Park. The Isotopes were 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position and struck out 15 times — one shy of the season high set Tuesday.

NEXT HOME GAME: July 22 vs. Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

(Click here for Wednesday’s box score, here for updated Pacific Coast League standings.)