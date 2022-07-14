Boxing: Moreu loses 2nd-round bout

In Wichita, Kansas, Albuquerque amateur boxer Yoruba “Li’l Ru” Moreu lost by unanimous decision Wednesday to Texas’ Ranulfo Bocanegra in a second-round bout at the USA Boxing Junior Olympics and Summer Boxing Festival.

Moreu had won his first-round bout on Tuesday, but Bocanegra showed why he was the No. 1 seed in the Junior Division 119-pound division — winning all three rounds on all five scorecards.

Four New Mexicans now have been eliminated from the tournament. Two more, Joscelyn Olayo-Muñoz and Victoria McAuliffe, have yet to compete.

McAuliffe is scheduled to face Hawaii’s Alexis Tangaro Thursday evening in the Junior Female 119-pound class.

Olayo-Muñoz, the top seed in the Junior 101-pound class, won’t compete until Friday.