Sen. Campos back at the Capitol after brain surgery

SANTA FE – Democratic Sen. Pete Campos of Las Vegas – one of the state’s longest-serving legislators – is back at the Capitol after undergoing surgery to remove a grapefruit-sized brain tumor.

Despite the surgeries, Campos participated in the legislative sessions held earlier this year and has attended recent committee meetings inside the Roundhouse.

Campos has been attending committee meetings and handling other legislative work this summer after the five-hour operation in May at the University of New Mexico Hospital.

UNM Health Sciences made the announcement this week alongside an update on how Campos is feeling.

“I haven’t skipped a beat,” Campos said in the hospital report. “I continue to love life and serve people.”

The announcement from UNM outlined Campos’ journey after a family member noticed a small change in how the senator walked in 2021, a few days after Thanksgiving. Doctors later confirmed that a “large meningeal tumor” was pressing on the part of his brain that controls motor skills.

Part of the tumor was removed in one surgery. UNM neurosurgeon Christian Bowers removed the remainder during a complex operation in May.

The doctor made an upside-down-U-shaped incision stretching across the back of Campos’ head.

“He was just unbelievably tenacious and never stopped working, as far as I can tell,” said Chris Nordstrum, a spokesman for Senate Democrats.

Campos, 68, has served in the Senate since 1991 – second in seniority only to Sen. Stuart Ingle, a Portales Republican who started in 1985.

No one in the House has served longer than either of them.

Campos, a former superintendent and college president who is now retired from education, is a member of the powerful Senate Finance Committee. He represents an enormous district stretching from south of Santa Rosa to the Colorado border, including Los Alamos and Las Vegas.

ATTORNEY GENERAL: The Republican candidate for attorney general, Jeremy Gay, is heading into the fall campaign season with a financial edge over Democrat Raúl Torrez.

Gay, a Gallup lawyer and former judge advocate in the Marine Corps, reported about $104,000 in cash on hand last week, while Torrez had $87,000.

Torrez, the 2nd Judicial District Attorney, is coming off a primary win against another well-funded opponent, Brian Colón.

Gay, by contrast, was unopposed. Recent donors to his campaign include Republican state legislators and the campaign committee of Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales, a Democrat.

Former Attorney General Gary King, a Democrat, is among the recent contributors to the Torrez campaign.

