 WNBA's Griner heads back to Russian court after guilty plea - Albuquerque Journal

WNBA’s Griner heads back to Russian court after guilty plea

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

MOSCOW — American basketball star Brittney Griner is due back in a Russian court Thursday to resume a trial that was jolted last week when she abruptly pleaded guilty to drug possession charges.

In Russia, a guilty plea doesn’t mean that the trial is automatically over. Griner’s defense may put forward arguments during the hearing to mitigate the punishment, or a verdict could be announced. But it wasn’t immediately clear what would happen at the hearing.

With the U.S. government under pressure at home to do more to secure her freedom, the guilty plea could be an effort to expedite the court proceedings so any negotiations could move forward. A senior Russian diplomat has said no action could be taken by Moscow until the trial was over.

The Phoenix Mercury center and WNBA all-star was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. In custody ever since, Griner, 31, faces charges that could bring her a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

In pleading guilty during the previous court hearing on July 7, Griner said she had no intention of committing a crime and had acted unintentionally because she packed for Moscow in a hurry.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have said they were doing all they could to win the release of Griner, as well as other Americans the U.S. considers “wrongly detained” by Russia, including former Marine Paul Whelan.

Washington may have little leverage with Moscow, though, because of strong animosity over its military operation in Ukraine.

Russian media have speculated that Griner could be swapped for Russian arms trader Viktor Bout, nicknamed “the Merchant of Death,” who is serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S. after being convicted of conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens and providing aid to a terrorist organization.

Russia has agitated for Bout’s release for years. But the wide discrepancy in the seriousness of their cases could make such a trade unpalatable to Washington. Others have suggested that Griner could be traded along with Whelan, who is serving 16 years in Russia on an espionage conviction that the U.S. has described as a setup.

The State Department’s designation of Griner as wrongfully detained moves her case under the supervision of its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, effectively the government’s chief hostage negotiator. The classification has irritated Russia.

Asked about the possibility of Griner being swapped for a Russian jailed in the U.S., Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the senior Russian diplomat, noted that until her trial is over “there are no formal or procedural reasons to talk about any further steps.”

Ryabkov warned that U.S. criticism, including the description of Griner as wrongfully detained and dismissive comments about the Russian judicial system, “makes it difficult to engage in detailed discussion of any possible exchanges.”

Griner’s detention has been authorized through Dec. 20, suggesting the trial could last months. Griner’s lawyers, however, said they expect it to conclude around the beginning of the August.

Home » Sports » Pro » WNBA’s Griner heads back to Russian court after guilty plea

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Isotopes strand 11 in one-run loss at Sacramento
Featured Sports
'TOPES THURSDAY: At Sacramento 7:45 p.m., ... 'TOPES THURSDAY: At Sacramento 7:45 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Corey Oswalt (0-1, 10.13) vs. River Cats LHP Enmanuel De Jesus (3-2, ...
2
Vingegaard seizes Tour lead after 1st big mountain stage
Pro
The first big mountain stage shook ... The first big mountain stage shook things up at the Tour de France as defending champion Tadej Pogacar wilted toward the end of Wednesday's ...
3
Isotopes open series at Sacramento with win
Featured Sports
'TOPES WEDNESDAY: At Sacramento 1:05 p.m., ... 'TOPES WEDNESDAY: At Sacramento 1:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Ashton Goudeau (0-3, 12.46) vs. River Cats TBD TUESDAY: Carlos Pérez and ...
4
Skateboarder/Olympian Duran holds Sunday event at Civic Plaza
Featured Sports
Professional street skateboarder Mariah Duran, an ... Professional street skateboarder Mariah Duran, an Albuquerque native, is returning to her hometown o ...
5
Pogacar's Tour de France dominance challenged by COVID-19
Pro
The coronavirus could well be the ... The coronavirus could well be the biggest threat to Tadej Pogacar's dominance at the Tour de France. The two-time defending champion from Slovenia has ...
6
Isotopes close out road series at Round Rock with ...
Isotopes
MONDAY: Off SUNDAY: The Isotopes scored ... MONDAY: Off SUNDAY: The Isotopes scored the game's first 10 runs, all in the first 2½ innings, as Albuquerque closed out a road series ...
7
Djokovic tops Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon, 21st Slam trophy
Pro
Novak Djokovic waited. He waited for ... Novak Djokovic waited. He waited for Nick Kyrgios to lose focus and lose his way. Waited to find the proper read on his foe's ...
8
Gladiators clinch playoff berth on final play
Arena football
In San Diego, Duke City quarterback ... In San Diego, Duke City quarterback Ramone Atkins hit Greg Dent Jr. with a 15-yard touchdown pass as time expired to give the Gladiators ...
9
Isotopes blow lead, lose in extra innings on road
Isotopes
ISOTOPES ON SUNDAY: At Round Rock, ... ISOTOPES ON SUNDAY: At Round Rock, 5:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Karl Kauffman (5-4, 4.06 at Class AA Hartford) vs. Express ...