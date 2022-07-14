APD arrests second suspect in May homicide

Detectives arrested the second suspect in a group of men who allegedly shot up a car, killing one man and wounding another, in May outside a convenience store on East Central.

Tyrell Burr, 27, is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence in the May 8 shooting that left Raymond Sedillo, 25, dead. Sedillo was initially brought to the hospital and died from his injuries on May 21.

Detectives arrested another suspect, 24-year-old Curtis Taylor III, on July 2. Police found messages between Taylor and Burr referencing the homicide and tracked Burr’s phone to the scene when the shooting occurred.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Police responded around 4 a.m. on May 8 to reports of gunfire at the In and Out Market on Central and Pennsylvania.

Officers found a car wrecked into a curb nearby and Sedillo and a friend with gunshot wounds. The friend told police they asked a group of men to buy them cigarettes before the men opened fire.

Police traced the SUV used by the suspects to a girlfriend of Taylor’s and she identified him as a shooter from surveillance footage. Detectives found messages between Taylor and Burr talking about the shooting but Taylor wouldn’t identify anyone else involved.

Police said a search warrant on Burr’s phone put him at the scene in the 15 minutes the homicide occurred. They used photos from Burr’s Facebook to match his description and clothes to a man seen firing a AK-style rifle in surveillance footage.