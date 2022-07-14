Fishing Line for July 14, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Nathan Stegent of Canyon, Texas, caught a 26-inch catfish at Alto Lake using a garlic scented nightcrawler worm July 8.

Charlie Muttitt, 12, of Albuquerque caught a 35-inch tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake using an orange and chartreuse jerkbait July 3.

Elijon Casados, 11, of Albuquerque caught a 10-inch brook trout at Cabresto Lake using a gold Mepps spinner July 3.

Julia Rivera, 10, of Nambe caught a 19-inch rainbow trout at Canjilon Lakes using rainbow PowerBait on July 2.

Candis Brinegar of San Miguel caught her limit of walleye, ranging in size from 18 to 20 inches, at Conchas Lake using 3-inch Lunker Grubs tipped with worm July 4.

At Eagle Nest Lake, Mady Kettler, 17, of Corrales caught a 23-inch, 3.5-pound rainbow trout using a Panther Martin spinner tipped with peach salmon PowerBait on July 6. … Mateo Trujillo, 3, of Rio Rancho caught his limit of trout averaging around 12 inches using rainbow PowerBait and worms July 3.

Angelo Saiz of Albuquerque caught a 16-inch rainbow trout at Heron Lake using garlic PowerBait on July 1.

Tom Chrobocinski of Ojo Caliente caught and released a 19-inch rainbow trout at Hopewell Lake using a fly under a clear bobber July 8.

Titus Spalding of Eunice caught a 27-inch, 6-pound catfish at Jal Lake using worms July 5.

Gabriel Chavez, 9, of Albuquerque caught a 30-inch pike at Navajo Lake using a 4-inch green grub July 3.

Ava D’Alessandro, 8, of Santa Fe caught a 13-inch brown trout on the Pecos River using worms July 3.

Martin Molina of Rio Rancho caught a 26-inch rainbow trout at San Gregorio Lake using PowerBait on July 8.

Jeff Fredenburg of Los Alamos caught a 22-inch rainbow trout on the San Juan River using a chocolate foam wing midge fly in the Quality Waters section July 4.

At the Seven Springs Brood Pond, Landen Baros, 10, of Pueblo of Pojoaque caught a 17-inch rainbow trout using garlic chartreuse PowerBait on June 3. … Adrial Quintana, 10, of Rio Rancho caught his limit of trout, including two measuring 19 inches, using peach PowerBait on June 30.

Angelo Saiz and Cathleen Sanchez, both of Albuquerque caught their limits of trout at Trout Lakes using pink PowerBait, corn and salmon eggs July 2.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES from GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Cabresto Lake was good using gold Mepps spinners.

Fishing for trout at Charette Lakes was good using salmon eggs, worms and PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 26.2 cubic feet per second (cfs).

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was good using PowerBait. Fishing for walleye was fair using fake minnows. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using chicken liver and homemade dough baits.

Fishing for walleye at Conchas Lake was good using 3-inch Lunker Grubs tipped with worm.

At Costilla Creek, the department is implementing the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involves the removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary, including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries). Tentative stocking of Rio Grande cutthroat trout is set for spring 2023. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access at Cowles Ponds. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for rainbow trout at Eagle Nest Lake was good using worms and rainbow PowerBait. Fishing for pike was fair to good using rainbow trout pattern Rapala lures.

Eagle Rock Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access at the Gallinas River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout at Hopewell Lake was good using various flies. National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Lake Alice had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was good using PowerBait, Pistol Pete spinner flies, corn and dough bait.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access at Los Pinos River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

The department will be conducting a native fish restoration project in Middle Ponil Creek from July 11-17 to remove non-native, hybrid fish to create suitable habitat for stocking Rio Grande cutthroat trout rescued from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. Public access will be restricted from the headwaters to the Forest Road 1910 crossing. Cimarron Campground and Upper Shuree Pond will remain open.

Monastery Lake is currently closed due to wildfire rehabilitation efforts but is set to reopen on August 1. For more information, visit the Open Gate webpage.

Morphy Lake State Park closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit Morphy Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-387-2328 for the latest closure information.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near Pecos on Monday morning was 358 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using worms. National Forest and State Park closures are in place restricting fishing access to much of the Pecos River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest forest closure information. Visit Pecos Canyon State Park’s webpage or call 505-670-8196 for the latest park closure information.

Streamflow on the Red River below the Red River Hatchery on Monday morning was 70.3 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using salmon eggs, beadhead nymph flies, hare’s-ear nymph flies and dry flies in the mornings and evenings.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 327 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using black and gold Panther Martin spinners near Pilar. Fishing for bass was fair using Panther Martin spinners.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo near Valdez on Monday morning was 54.4 cfs. National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora near Terrero on Monday morning was 181 cfs. National Forest and State Park closures have been in place restricting fishing access to the Rio Mora. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest forest closure information. Visit Pecos Canyon State Park’s webpage or call 505-670-8196 for the latest park closure information.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Pe ñ asco Monday morning was 46.8 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using stimulator flies and red Copper John flies. Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout at the Santa Cruz Reservoir was fair using green PowerBait.

Shuree Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Springer Lake was good using chicken liver and nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for trout at Storrie Lake was very good using pink and orange PowerBait.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was good using Walleye Diver lures, Flicker Shad lures and trolling lures that dive to 12 feet deep. Fishing for white bass was good using topwater baits. Fishing for smallmouth bass and largemouth bass was good using stick worms, artificial crawdad baits, jigs and tube baits in 10 to 14 feet of water. Fishing for crappie was fair to good using live minnows at night under artificial lights at night near brush. Fishing for catfish was good using Magic Bait and Danny King’s Catfish Punch Bait. Fishing for bluegill was good using nightcrawler worms. The main lake water surface temperature was in the 70s and the water clarity was clear.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 378 cfs.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was good using orange and chartreuse jerkbaits and shad pattern crankbaits.

Fishing for trout on the Brazos River was good using worms.

Fishing for trout at Canjilon Lakes was good using rainbow PowerBait and orange PowerBait. National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Streamflow on the Chama River below El Vado Lake and below Abiquiú Lake on Monday morning was 131 cfs and 116 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was fair using worms and PowerBait. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Fishing for pike at Cochiti Lake was fair to good using swimbaits. Fishing for crappie was slow to fair using swimbaits. Fishing for catfish was good using chicken liver, hot dogs and worms.

El Vado Lake can be accessed at Hargroves Day Use Area off State Road 322 and the Main Park area off State Road 112. The Rio Chama can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use Area on State Road 95, 10 miles west of U.S. Highway 84. Lake levels are steady but expected to drop as crews work on El Vado Dam. The Dam Day Use Area is closed due to the ongoing construction. State Road 112 over the dam will experience periodic closures. For more information, visit El Vado Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was very good using nymph flies, worms, salmon eggs and garlic PowerBait.

Grants Riverwalk Pond has dried up due to pump failure. The city is planning to repair the pumps but is taking this opportunity to dredge the pond. They expect the pond to be offline for at least two to three months. Fish stocking will be discontinued until all work is done.

Fishing for trout at Heron Lake from shore was fair to good using garlic PowerBait.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow near Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 79.9 cfs. National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout at Laguna del Campo was good using PowerBait and spinners.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access at Lagunitas Lakes. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Stocking efforts have been suspended due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions at McGaffey Lake. Lake conditions will be monitored and stocking will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for pike at Navajo Lake was fair to good using 4-inch green grubs and swimbaits. Fishing for smallmouth bass was good using plastic worms and Ned rigs in 20 feet of water. Fishing for trout was slow to fair using spinners. Fishing for kokanee salmon was fair to good using spinners tipped with corn.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande near Albuquerque was fair to good using chicken liver and cut bait.

Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at San Gregorio Lake was fair to good using PowerBait. National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Streamflow on the San Juan River near Archuleta on Monday morning was 403 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was fair to good using size 24 grey foam wing emerger flies and size 24 root beer midge emerger flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was good using worms and PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using garlic chartreuse PowerBait and peach PowerBait.

Tiger Park Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Tingley Beach was fair to good using nightcrawler worms and hot dogs.

Fishing for trout at Trout Lakes was good using pink PowerBait, corn and salmon eggs. National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for catfish at Alumni Pond was good using chicken liver, live worms, cut bluegill, cut carp and frozen Velveeta cheese.

Fishing for all species was slow at Bear Canyon Lake.

Fishing for catfish at Bill Evans Lake was good using homemade dough bait and live worms at night.

Fishing for crappie at Caballo Lake was fair using live minnows and small jigs; for walleye was fair to good using crankbaits; for white bass was fair to good using crankbaits; for catfish was good using live bait and chicken.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was good using cut carp bait. Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass was fair to good using white Ned rigs; for white bass was good using live minnows; for crappie was fair to good using green grubs and live minnows; for walleye was fair bottom bouncing nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for catfish at Escondida Lake was fair using shrimp and nightcrawler worms.

Streamflow on the Gila River near Gila on Monday morning was 121 cfs.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was slow using streamers and black Woolly Bugger flies. Fishing for catfish was good using worms and chicken liver.

Fishing for catfish at Percha Dam was fair using chicken liver.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was very good using light colored dry flies during the morning and evenings and dark-colored nymph flies during the afternoon.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande was fair to good using cut bait and homemade dough bait.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Trees Lake was good using Blue Fox spinners. Fishing for catfish was good using live worms, beef liver and chicken liver.

Fishing for catfish at Young Pond was slow to fair using chicken liver, live worms, cut bluegill and cut carp.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for catfish at Alto Lake was fair to good using garlic-scented nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for catfish at Bataan Lake was fair using chicken liver.

Berrendo Creek had no reports from anglers this week. Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on this property.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 11.4 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until later this year.

Fishing for catfish at Bosque Redondo Lake was fair to good using nightcrawler worms.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for largemouth bass at Brantley Lake was fair using wacky-rigged Senko worms. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for catfish at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was fair using worms.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Eunice Lake was slow to fair using stink bait.

Green Meadow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Greene Acres Lake was good using worms and cut shad bait.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was fair to good using worms and peach PowerBait. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using worms; bluegill was fair using worms.

Fishing for catfish at Jal Lake was fair to good using worms.

Lake Van had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Oasis Park Lake was fair to good using hot dogs and worms.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 72.2 cfs.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for rainbow trout on the Rio Bonito was good using worms.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow at the Ruidoso River at Hollywood on Monday morning was 5.82 cfs.

The boat ramp at Santa Rosa Lake is temporarily closed for water release.

Fishing for walleye and white bass at Sumner Lake was fair using redheaded Buck Perry spoon plugs trolling in 8 feet of water. The main lake water surface temperature was in the upper 70s.

Timberon Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.