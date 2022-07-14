Tribute to be held for Meow Wolf co-founder

Meow Wolf is holding a tribute and public gathering to honor co-founder and artist Matt King on Friday, July 15.

King died on July 9.

The tribute will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, July 15, at the Scottish Rite Temple, 463 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe.

According to Meow Wolf, parking will be available at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center across the street, as well as street parking. No parking will be available at the Scottish Rite Temple.

King was credited with working on 34 installations since the founding of Meow Wolf in 2008, according to an online visual tribute to his work.

There will be an opportunity to leave notes, drawings, stories and burnable offerings for King’s altar.

“Black attire is not required. Dress as your You-est you,” Meow Wolf released.