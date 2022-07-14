 Judge clears New Mexico cop of chokehold death charges - Albuquerque Journal

Judge clears New Mexico cop of chokehold death charges

By Associated Press

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A New Mexico judge has cleared a former police officer of criminal charges after he was accused of killing a suspect with a chokehold more than two years ago.

Defense attorneys for former Las Cruces Police Officer Christopher Smelser had argued that prosecutors failed to prove to prove he knew his actions were dangerous and created a risk of death or great bodily harm to Antonio Valenzuela, 40, after he fled from a traffic stop on Feb. 29, 2020.

The trial had started Monday and Judge Douglas Driggers on Wednesday sided with Smelser’s lawyers, ruling there was insufficient evidence for the trial to continue and dismissing the second-degree murder charge filed against Smelser.

Authorities said Smelser, 29, and another police officer, Andrew Tuton, chased Valenzuela, who was wanted on a warrant for a probation violation, after he bolted from officers after his vehicle was stopped..

The two policemen caught up with Valenzuela, struggled and Tuton testified that he believed Valenzuela had a gun and was reaching for it. But prosecutors said no gun was found.

Prosecutors said Smelser eventually put Valenzuela into a chokehold that gradually ended his life. Smelser was later fired from the police department and indicted in Valenzuela’s death.

A medical examiner concluded Valenzuela died from asphyxial injuries due to physical restraint and that methamphetamine in his system was a contributing factor in his death.

The small southern New Mexico city agreed earlier to pay Valenzuela’s family $6.5 million and ban the use of chokeholds by its police officers.

Diggers heard arguments about dismissing the case after prosecutors called 13 witnesses to testify and rested their case.

Smelser’s lawyers also argued that the medical examiner was unable to say if Valenzuela would still have died if methamphetamine had not been discovered in his system.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Judge clears New Mexico cop of chokehold death charges

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NTSB: Dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Texas man, not his 13-year-old ... A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the pickup truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a van carrying New ...
2
NM film industry brings in record $855.4M
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico film industry has ... The New Mexico film industry has set another record. The state announced that the industry brought in $855.4 million in direct spend for fiscal ...
3
Pitino: Don't expect the Lobos to be the 'House ...
ABQnews Seeker
All-league guards Jamal Mashburn Jr. and ... All-league guards Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House hope to take their game to a higher level in a season they'll be asked ...
4
New CYFD committee meetings not open to public
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers, advocates seek to improve the ... Lawmakers, advocates seek to improve the department
5
Sen. Campos back at the Capitol after brain surgery
ABQnews Seeker
'I haven't skipped a beat,' senator ... 'I haven't skipped a beat,' senator says in the hospital report
6
Exhaustion, frustration: One ABQ small business' inflation experience
ABQnews Seeker
Grizzly Graphics owner says his screen ... Grizzly Graphics owner says his screen printing business has seen costs increase 80% since the pandemic began
7
NM ranchers, USDA settle case over feral cows
ABQnews Seeker
Cattle association had asked court to ... Cattle association had asked court to halt aerial killings
8
USPS to premiere mariachi stamps
ABQnews Seeker
The mariachi stamps are 'filled with ... The mariachi stamps are 'filled with passion, rhythm, and stories of life, love and loss,' the UPS said
9
Homicide suspect charged in second fatal ABQ shooting
ABQnews Seeker
An 18-year old is accused of ... An 18-year old is accused of fatally shooting a man in May — stealing his gun — and using the stolen gun to kill ...