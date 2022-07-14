 Nair among governor’s new Cabinet appointees - Albuquerque Journal

Nair among governor’s new Cabinet appointees

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

In this 2020 photo, then-Chief Administrative Officer Sarita Nair of Albuquerque speaks about the city’s budget. (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal file photo)

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tapped some familiar names Thursday — including Sarita Nair, a former top administrator in Albuquerque — to fill key posts in her Cabinet.

Nair, the ex-chief administrative officer under Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, is set to take over as New Mexico’s secretary of workforce solutions in mid-August. She has also served as a top administrator and as general counsel in the State Auditor’s Office.

The appointment will put her in charge of the administering unemployment benefits in New Mexico.

Lujan Grisham also announced that Ricky Serna, who has held multiple roles in the administration, will take over the Department of Transportation, starting next week.

Cabinet appointments require state Senate confirmation, though appointees can began the job earlier as the governor’s designee.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Nair among governor’s new Cabinet appointees

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Nair among governor’s new Cabinet appointees
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tapped some ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tapped some familiar names Thursday — including Sarita Nair, a former top administrator in Albuquerque — to fill key posts ...
2
NTSB: Dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Texas man, not his 13-year-old ... A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the pickup truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a van carrying New ...
3
APD arrests second suspect in May homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives arrested the second suspect in ... Detectives arrested the second suspect in a group of men who allegedly shot up a car, killing one man and wounding another, in May ...
4
Valencia County proposal expected to draw crowds Thursday
ABQnews Seeker
Measure would open door to oil ... Measure would open door to oil and gas exploration
5
Tribute to be held for Meow Wolf co-founder
ABQnews Seeker
Meow Wolf is holding a tribute ... Meow Wolf is holding a tribute and public gathering to honor co-founder and artist Matt King on Friday, July 15. King died on July ...
6
Judge clears New Mexico cop of chokehold death charges
ABQnews Seeker
A New Mexico judge has cleared ... A New Mexico judge has cleared a former police officer of criminal charges after he was accused of killing a suspect with a chokehold ...
7
NM film industry brings in record $855.4M
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico film industry has ... The New Mexico film industry has set another record. The state announced that the industry brought in $855.4 million in direct spend for fiscal ...
8
Pitino: Don't expect the Lobos to be the 'House ...
ABQnews Seeker
All-league guards Jamal Mashburn Jr. and ... All-league guards Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House hope to take their game to a higher level in a season they'll be asked ...
9
New CYFD committee meetings not open to public
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers, advocates seek to improve the ... Lawmakers, advocates seek to improve the department