Nair among governor’s new Cabinet appointees

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tapped some familiar names Thursday — including Sarita Nair, a former top administrator in Albuquerque — to fill key posts in her Cabinet.

Nair, the ex-chief administrative officer under Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, is set to take over as New Mexico’s secretary of workforce solutions in mid-August. She has also served as a top administrator and as general counsel in the State Auditor’s Office.

The appointment will put her in charge of the administering unemployment benefits in New Mexico.

Lujan Grisham also announced that Ricky Serna, who has held multiple roles in the administration, will take over the Department of Transportation, starting next week.

Cabinet appointments require state Senate confirmation, though appointees can began the job earlier as the governor’s designee.