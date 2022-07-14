 Biden nominates Matthew Garcia for federal bench - Albuquerque Journal

Biden nominates Matthew Garcia for federal bench

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Matthew Garcia, center, was nominated Thursday to serve as a judge in the U.S. District Court for New Mexico. In this file photo, he and other attorneys prepare for oral arguments in a case involving the Energy Transition Act before the New Mexico Supreme Court in 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

SANTA FE — The White House on Thursday announced the nomination of Matthew Garcia — now the chief of staff under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham — to serve as a federal judge in New Mexico.

The appointment requires U.S. Senate confirmation.

Garcia, 48, has been a key player in the Lujan Grisham administration since 2019. As general counsel in the early days of the pandemic, Garcia defended the state’s emergency authority and pandemic restrictions before the state Supreme Court.

He holds bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of New Mexico and a master’s degree from Harvard University. He also conducted research while on a Fulbright Scholarship at the Helsinki School of Economics in Finland.

Garcia is now one of 123 federal judicial nominees from Democratic President Joe Biden.

A White House spokeswoman said the nominations fulfill Biden’s “promise to ensure that the nation’s courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country — both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds.”

Garcia’s nomination follows the appointment last year of David Herrera Urías to the federal bench in New Mexico. The Senate confirmed his nomination in December.

Biden’s appointment of District Judge Margaret Strickland of Las Cruces was also confirmed last year.

Potential nominees to the U.S. District Court are often recommended by senators who are members of the president’s party, and the Senate Judiciary Committee typically holds confirmation hearings.

It’s a lifetime appointment.

Before joining the Governor’s Office, Garcia worked as private attorney in Albuquerque, where he represented plaintiffs in civil rights, employment and personal injury cases.

Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, said Garcia’s nomination is a “source of pride” for the state and that he will be a fair judge.

“Matt Garcia is a gifted thinker and talented lawyer with more than a decade of high level legal experience,” the governor said. “As a born-and-raised New Mexican and a graduate of both the University of New Mexico and UNM School of Law, Matt’s nomination is a source of pride for all of New Mexico. I have no doubt that he will make an eminently dedicated and fair jurist.”

