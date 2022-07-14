Rep. Armstrong to retire from NM House this week

SANTA FE — State Rep. Deborah Armstrong — an influential voice for years on health care legislation — announced her retirement Thursday after eight years in the House.

Her resignation is effective Friday.

Armstrong, an Albuquerque Democrat and former chairwoman of the House Health and Human Services Committee, had previously announced that she wouldn’t seek reelection.

The upcoming vacancy would allow the Bernalillo County Commission to appoint a replacement until a successor is elected.

Armstrong lives in the North Valley and has served for eight years. But her old district has been moved across the Rio Grande and will be based on the West Side.

Competing for the open seat in District 17 are Democrat Cynthia Borrego, a former Albuquerque city councilor, and Republican Ellis McMath, a retired air traffic controller.

Armstrong’s retirement comes after she two of her longtime priorities — aid-in-dying and abortion-rights legislation — became law in 2021 after years of debate.

“My goal has always been to make quality healthcare accessible for all New Mexicans,” she said in a written statement. “From ensuring access to affordable prescriptions and contraception, to legalizing medical cannabis and compassionate options for the terminally ill, we’ve made incredible progress over the past eight years.”