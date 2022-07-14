 Wings for LIFE bike giveaway on Saturday - Albuquerque Journal

Wings for LIFE bike giveaway on Saturday

By ABQJournal News Staff

New helmets and rebuilt bikes that look like new will be given away for free to any child or adult in need of one during Saturday’s Bike giveaway, sponsored by the nonprofit Wings For LIFE.

The organization’s “Bike Guy,” Steve Echols, has given new life to about 40 bicycles that will be distributed on a first-come first-served basis from 9-11 a.m. at St. Timothy Church, 211 Jefferson NE.

It is one of numerous bike giveaways that Wings sponsors throughout the year. Last year, about 1,500 bicycles were handed out, said executive director and founder Ann Edenfield Sweet.

Wings for LIFE, now in its 27th year, was originally established to provide services to incarcerated individuals and their families. The bike giveaway is open to all.

For those who have used bicycles or bicycle parts they’d like to donate, call 505-298-0985.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Wings for LIFE bike giveaway on Saturday

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Wings for LIFE bike giveaway on Saturday
ABQnews Seeker
New helmets and rebuilt bikes that ... New helmets and rebuilt bikes that look like new will be given away for free to any child or adult in need of one ...
2
Rep. Armstrong to retire from NM House this week
ABQnews Seeker
State Rep. Deborah Armstrong — an ... State Rep. Deborah Armstrong — an influential voice for years on health care legislation — announced her retirement Thursday after eight years in the ...
3
Judge clears New Mexico cop of chokehold death charges
ABQnews Seeker
A New Mexico judge has cleared ... A New Mexico judge has cleared a former police officer of criminal charges after he was accused of killing a suspect with a chokehold ...
4
Biden nominates Matthew Garcia for federal bench
ABQnews Seeker
The White House on Thursday announced ... The White House on Thursday announced the nomination of Matthew Garcia — now the chief of staff under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham — to ...
5
Nair among governor’s new Cabinet appointees
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tapped some ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tapped some familiar names Thursday — including Sarita Nair, a former top administrator in Albuquerque — to fill key posts ...
6
NTSB: Dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Texas man, not his 13-year-old ... A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the pickup truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a van carrying New ...
7
APD arrests second suspect in May homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives arrested the second suspect in ... Detectives arrested the second suspect in a group of men who allegedly shot up a car, killing one man and wounding another, in May ...
8
Valencia County proposal expected to draw crowds Thursday
ABQnews Seeker
Measure would open door to oil ... Measure would open door to oil and gas exploration
9
Tribute to be held for Meow Wolf co-founder
ABQnews Seeker
Meow Wolf is holding a tribute ... Meow Wolf is holding a tribute and public gathering to honor co-founder and artist Matt King on Friday, July 15. King died on July ...