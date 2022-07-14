Wings for LIFE bike giveaway on Saturday

New helmets and rebuilt bikes that look like new will be given away for free to any child or adult in need of one during Saturday’s Bike giveaway, sponsored by the nonprofit Wings For LIFE.

The organization’s “Bike Guy,” Steve Echols, has given new life to about 40 bicycles that will be distributed on a first-come first-served basis from 9-11 a.m. at St. Timothy Church, 211 Jefferson NE.

It is one of numerous bike giveaways that Wings sponsors throughout the year. Last year, about 1,500 bicycles were handed out, said executive director and founder Ann Edenfield Sweet.

Wings for LIFE, now in its 27th year, was originally established to provide services to incarcerated individuals and their families. The bike giveaway is open to all.

For those who have used bicycles or bicycle parts they’d like to donate, call 505-298-0985.