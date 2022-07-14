United adds proven scorer “Super Romario”

Romario Williams showed up in Albuquerque this week with a long list of qualifications for his latest assignment.

Most notably, Williams is a proven goal-scorer. The 27-year-old Jamaican, who officially signed with New Mexico United on Thursday for the balance of this season, has put balls in the net everywhere he’s been — and Williams has been around.

He’s represented Jamaica in international competition, played for MLS and USL Championship clubs and spent the past two seasons in the Egyptian and Kuwait premier leagues. A Central Florida alumnus, Williams has been especially productive in USLC competition, racking up 40 goals in 87 regular-season appearances.

His résumé includes two seasons (2016-17) with the Charleston Battery, where Williams played alongside United coach Zach Prince and current New Mexico players Alex Tambakis, Justin Portillo and Micheal Azira. He also played with United striker and fellow Jamaican Neco Brett in international competition.

“Coming to a new team, it’s always good to have familiar faces in the locker room,” Williams said in an introductory media conference Thursday. “It’s even better to be on a team with someone you know personally and can relate to. Neco and I play the same position and we have a relationship off the field, so I’m really looking forward to playing with him and the rest of this team.”

Williams, nicknamed “Super Romario,” arrived in Albuquerque this week, almost two years after he first agreed to play for United.

“I had a contract with New Mexico for the 2021 season,” he said. “Then I got an offer to play overseas and it seemed like the time was right to go with that offer. But it seems like playing here was something that was always going to happen. I’m really excited.”

Williams joins a United club that has been on a hot streak, going 7-1-2 in its last 10 matches and climbing to fourth place in the USLC’s Western Conference. NMU has allowed just 15 goals (third-fewest in the league), and ranks 11th with 28 goals scored. Prince believes Williams can provide additional firepower.

“Romario has the ability to score goals and create chances in a lot of different ways,” Prince said. “He adds another layer in our ability to attack.”

Williams joins United for training Friday. He has been working out regularly, he said, but admits he has some acclimating to do.

“This is my first time coming to Albuquerque,” he said. “I’ve got a lot to learn and definitely work to do with the altitude here. But I’m excited to add my skill set to good team and try to help them win a championship. New Mexico has been consistent from the beginning and with the great fan base here, a championship is really the only thing missing.”