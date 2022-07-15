 Crowds turn out to comment on Valencia County proposal - Albuquerque Journal

Crowds turn out to comment on Valencia County proposal

By Matthew Narvaiz and Kevin Robinson-Avila / Journal Staff Writers

Crowds turned out Thursday evening to air their opinions about a proposal that would open the door to oil and gas exploration in Valencia County. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

LOS LUNAS — More than 100 protesters and supporters filled the Los Lunas Transportation Center on Thursday evening to provide public comment on an ordinance that could possibly open the door to fossil-fuel development in Valencia County.

Commissioners scheduled the hearing Thursday to reconsider the issue after opponents packed another meeting last month in protest against a new “natural resource overlay zone” that the body had previously approved in May. The overlay zone would allow developers to apply for exploratory surface and subsurface mineral development in the county without changing existing zoning on targeted properties, potentially expediting the permitting process to extract natural resources like oil and gas.

But the five-member commission repealed the ordinance at its June 1 meeting to correct a failure to appropriately provide advance public notice about the issue before approving it in May in a 3-1 vote, with one commissioner absent and virtually no public input. And, given the huge overflow crowd that showed up on June 1, the commission set a special hearing for Thursday to allow more community input before reconsidering the issue.

Crowds of people were standing inside and outside the building by the time the hearing began at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Many of those were in opposition to oil and gas extraction in Valencia County, including Norm Gaume, a former water resources manager for the City of Albuquerque and former Interstate Stream Commission director. Gaume said he is in opposition of the Natural Resource Overlay Zone ordinance, calling the oil and gas industry “dirty and contaminated.”

At 7 p.m., Michael Candelaria, the chairman of the Republican Party in Valencia County, stood outside the center speaking from a microphone that could be heard inside and briefly disrupting the public hearing. Candelaria said he is in support of oil and gas extraction in the county, citing the need for more economic development and self-reliance for residents in Valencia County.

Public comment was ongoing at 7:15 p.m.

