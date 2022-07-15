 'Rowdy' traveler captured after weeks prowling Boston airport - Albuquerque Journal

‘Rowdy’ traveler captured after weeks prowling Boston airport

By Associated Press

Rowdy escaped her cage in pursuit of some birds and was on the run at Boston’s Logan International Airport for about three weeks. (Source: @BOSTOnLOGAN on Twitter)

BOSTON – And you thought you had a long layover.

A family’s beloved pet cat that had been dodging airport personnel, airline employees and animal experts after escaping from a pet carrier at Boston’s Logan International Airport about three weeks ago was finally caught Wednesday.

“Whether out of fatigue or hunger, we’ll never know but, this morning, she finally let herself be caught,” an airport spokesperson said of the cat named Rowdy in a statement.

Rowdy was given a health check and will be returned to her family.

“I’m kind of in disbelief,” said her owner, Patty Sahli. “I thought, ‘What are the odds we’re actually going to get her back?’ But I got a call this morning and I am just so shocked.”

Rowdy’s time on the lam began June 24 as Sahli and her husband, Rich, returned to the U.S. from 15 years in Germany with the Army. When their Lufthansa flight landed, the 4-year-old black cat with green eyes escaped her cage in pursuit of some birds.

Rowdy was soon herself on the receiving end of a chase as her getaway set off a massive search involving airport and Lufthansa personnel, construction workers and animal welfare advocates, as well as the use of wildlife cameras and safe-release traps.

Despite numerous sightings, Rowdy always eluded her pursuers – but now a little calm has been restored.

“It was such a community effort,” said Sahli, who is originally from New Hampshire and is moving to Florida. “We’re just so grateful to everyone who helped look for her.”

