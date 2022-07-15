 Glads take 'mystique', 'credence' into home finale - Albuquerque Journal

Glads take ‘mystique’, ‘credence’ into home finale

By Glen Rosales / For the Journal

Starting out the Indoor Football League season with three straight losses is not exactly a winning recipe when it comes to cooking up a playoff spot.

But with the 7-8 Duke City Gladiators’ regular-season finale set for Saturday against Northern Arizona (12-3) at the Rio Rancho Event Center, the team has clinched the fourth and final postseason slot in the Western Conference.

Jared Elmore is a receiver for the 2022 Duke City Gladiators team in the Indoor Football League. (Glen Rosales/For the Journal)

“You want to talk about a kick to the stomach, right, 0-3. You really had to re-evaluate your processes; how you’re going about things,” said receiver Jared Elmore, who led the team with 19 touchdowns catches, third-most in the league. “You want to be accountable but you don’t want to point fingers.”

Jordan Mosley is an offensive lineman for the 2022 Duke City Gladiators team in the Indoor Football League. (Glen Rosales/For the Journal)

The team was able to pull together after a number of long talks, longer days on the practice field and letting their talent take over, said offensive lineman Jordan Mosley.

“It’s been a consistent grind towards the ultimate positive goal of winning a championship,” he said. “Because we already have playoff-level credence about ourselves. We already have a playoff-level mystique about ourselves. We understand what it takes to be in the tournament.”

Despite that mystique and credence, it wasn’t until rookie quarterback Ramone Atkins solidified the quarterback position, however, that the Gladiators really began to take off as a team, Elmore said.

“Once we knew that he was the guy, once we knew that he was very capable,” the team gelled, Elmore said. “Because he had showed us flashes in his short stints after Nate Davis was injured but he never got the full time just to get his feet wet and get comfortable. When that happened, things started. We knew what we had and we were excited about it and things started rolling a lot better.”

Atkins, out of New Mexico Highlands University, leads the league with 2,160 yards passing despite playing just 13 games. He has thrown for a league-best 50 touchdowns with only 10 interceptions and he also has run for 311 yards and 15 scores.

“He gets my vote for rookie of the year, without a doubt,” Elmore said. “The growth of that young man from a quiet, shy man to a leader, now vocal, it’s kind of why you play the game. As an old man who gets to see a young man from his first start from the opposite end of that spectrum, it’s one of the most awesome things to see. I feel like a proud papa.”

Even with a playoff berth in hand, that doesn’t mean Saturday’s 505-celebration game against the Wranglers loses any of its importance because it sets the tone going into the playoffs. There, Duke City will travel to face the 13-3 Arizona Rattlers, who knocked the Gladiators out of the playoffs last season.

“I’m a champion in pro arena football in my career. And this time of year, you want to be doing what they call clicking on all cylinders,” Mosley said.

“So offensively, defensively, special teams wise and coaching, we’re all on one accord and we’re all trying to make sure whoever touches the field, creates and generates an excellent and positive and good outcome. And a consistently positive and consistently excellent outcome going forward because that’s what creates a championship pedigree about yourself.”

Saturday
Indoor Football League, regular season finale: Northern Arizona Wranglers at Duke City Gladiators, 6:05 p.m., Rio Rancho Events Center. Tickets: dukecitygladiators.com

Home » From the newspaper » Glads take ‘mystique’, ‘credence’ into home finale

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Glads take 'mystique', 'credence' into home finale
Arena football
Starting out the Indoor Football League ... Starting out the Indoor Football League season with three straight losses is not exactly a winning r ...
2
Gladiators clinch playoff berth on final play
Arena football
In San Diego, Duke City quarterback ... In San Diego, Duke City quarterback Ramone Atkins hit Greg Dent Jr. with a 15-yard touchdown pass as time expired to give the Gladiators ...
3
Gladiators beat Massachusetts
Arena football
  The Duke City Gladiators overcame ...   The Duke City Gladiators overcame a nine-point deficit in the final 2:06 to earn a 51-43 victory over the Massachusetts Pirates in Indoor ...
4
Gladiators host defending IFL champs
Arena football
The Duke City Gladiators (5-5) will ... The Duke City Gladiators (5-5) will play host to the Massachusetts Pirates in Indoor Football League action Saturday at the Rio Rancho Events Center. ...
5
Gladiators romp past Vegas
Arena football
The Duke City Gladiators raced to ... The Duke City Gladiators raced to a 30-0 second-quarter lead en route to a 47-21 Indoor Football League win over the Vegas Knight Hawks ...
6
Receiver Davis leads Duke City Gladiators to win
Arena football
RIO RANCHO – Wide ... RIO RANCHO – Wide receiver Dello Davis may be the smallest of players to take the field each ...
7
Gladiators' newcomers are coming through
Arena football
In some ways, you could call ... In some ways, you could call these guys the new-look Duke City Gladiators.With star qu ...
8
Gladiators break through for season's first win
Arena football
Early Saturday the Duke City Gladiators ... Early Saturday the Duke City Gladiators received bad news when doctors revealed that star quarterback Nate Davis had a torn ACL in his left ...
9
Daniels gets start in Gladiators' Saturday home game
Arena football
Running back Ronnie Daniels, who holds ... Running back Ronnie Daniels, who holds the New Mexico high school record for rushing yards in a season (3,024) while with La Cueva, will ...