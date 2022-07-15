 Stuntwoman Waterson maintains focus on MMA, Saturday fight - Albuquerque Journal

Stuntwoman Waterson maintains focus on MMA, Saturday fight

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

Michelle Waterson, left, in action against Karolina Kowalkiewicz on March 30, 2019, in Philadelphia, fights again Saturday in New York. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Last year, Michelle Waterson spent five months in Wales, working as a stuntwoman on a soon-to-be-released movie entitled “Havoc.”

And havoc is precisely what Waterson intends to wreak on the person of Amanda Lemos in the UFC octagon on Saturday in Elmont, New York.

She intends to do so, however, with no malice – only joy at returning to MMA competition after 14 months.

Pressure? What pressure?

“I’ve kind of hit a sweet spot,” the Albuquerque fighter said on Thursday in a phone interview from Long Island. “I realize I do this because I love it, and if I allow myself to add on any pressure, it’s unnecessary and unwanted.

“I do this because I love to do martial arts, I love to perform under the lights, and I just want to go out there and have a good time.”

Make no mistake; Waterson (18-9) hasn’t traveled 2,000-plus miles to lose. As long as it’s been since she fought, it’s been longer – 22 months – since she won. After defeating Angela Hill by split decision in September 2020, she lost by unanimous decision to Marina Rodriguez, a fight Waterson accepted in a heavier weight class than she’d previously fought, in May 2021.

Now back at her accustomed UFC weight of 115 pounds, she’s a significant betting underdog (plus-255 per sportsbetting.ag) against Lemos (11-2-1), a Brazilian who for a time trained with Waterson at Albuquerque’s Jackson-Wink MMA.

You can tell Waterson the odds if you want; just don’t expect her to care.

“We know each other a little bit,” Waterson said, adding she sees no particular advantage in that for either fighter. “I think, stylistically, her style vs. mine will lend to a really good fight.”

Waterson’s MMA hiatus was extended after the Wales trip by an injury she characterized at the time as “potentially career-threatening,” which forced the cancellation of a scheduled March 26 fight against Amanda Ribas. Waterson has chosen not to reveal the nature of the injury.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, Waterson said, it’s been difficult to feel like part of the MMA community. Though she fought twice in 2020 and once in 2021, those fights were contested with no fans present or with only a few.

A large and lively crowd is expected Saturday at UBS Arena.

During an on-site news conference on Wednesday, Waterson said she was grateful to have been able to fight during the pandemic. But she likened the atmosphere at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev., a small venue originally not intended as a fight site, to “going into the office, or training at home. It’s just a different feeling.

“I’m really looking forward to Saturday.”

MRS. GOMEZ: Saturday’s fight coincides with the 10th wedding anniversary for Waterson and her husband, Josh Gomez. In celebration, on Thursday, Waterson revealed that the kit she’ll wear into the Octagon on Saturday will bear the name “Gomez.”

“My heart has always belonged to GOMEZ,” she posted, “and now I wear it as a badge of honor going into battle!!! Call me MRS. GOMEZ.”

Gomez, an Albuquerque financial adviser, is a former Armed Services amateur boxing champion. He boxed professionally as well.

ALADDIN’S CAMP: Waterson, Gomez and their daughter, Araya, went into New York City on Wednesday and saw “Aladdin” the musical at the New Amsterdam Theatre on Broadway.

“My daughter’s with me during all of fight camp,” Waterson said, “and she has to deal with me being cranky mom and training three or four times a day and missing her rehearsals and stuff.

“So the least I can do is give her some time when I have it.”

STAR-STRUCK: On the set of “Havoc,” Waterson worked with the likes of Tom Hardy, Forest Whitaker and Luis Guzman.

“I got a chance to be around all these amazing actors, and being in a different world was really fun,” she said. “What was even more fun about it was I was still able to do martial arts, just in a different aspect.

“So, definitely, I want to take advantage of any (future) opportunity that presents itself.”

Saturday
UFC on ABC 3: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez, Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos, several other fights. 12 p.m., ABC/espn+

Home » From the newspaper » Stuntwoman Waterson maintains focus on MMA, Saturday fight

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Stuntwoman Waterson maintains focus on MMA, Saturday fight
Boxing/MMA
Last year, Michelle Waterson spent five ... Last year, Michelle Waterson spent five months in Wales, working as a stuntwoman on a soon-to-be-rel ...
2
Boxing: Moreu loses 2nd-round bout
Boxing/MMA
In Wichita, Kansas, Albuquerque amateur boxer ... In Wichita, Kansas, Albuquerque amateur boxer Yoruba “Li’l Ru” Moreu lost by unanimous decision Wednesday to Texas’ Ranulfo Bocanegra in a semifinal bout at ...
3
Boxing: Moreu Jr. wins
Boxing/MMA
In Wichita, Kansas, Albuquerque amateur boxer ... In Wichita, Kansas, Albuquerque amateur boxer Yoruba Moreu Jr. defeated Kansan Jose Zuniga-Martinez by unanimous (5-0) decision on Tuesday at the 2022 USA Boxing ...
4
Combat Notes: Austin Trout’s long boxing career takes him ...
Boxing/MMA
Las Cruces boxer Austin Trout is ... Las Cruces boxer Austin Trout is scheduled to fight for the first time in 2022, and for the first time in Europe, on Friday. ...
5
Rick Wright: MMA guru Jackson gets it about Title ...
Boxing/MMA
What does one of the world's ... What does one of the world's most recognized mixed martial arts coaches think of the impact of Title IX? You might be surprised.
6
MMA: Cerrone announces retirement after loss
Boxing/MMA
It was a night of transition ... It was a night of transition for Edgewood's Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone
7
Cerrone says he's open to keep fighting after 50 ...
Boxing/MMA
Edgewood's 'Cowboy' will battle Jim Miller ... Edgewood's 'Cowboy' will battle Jim Miller on Saturday's UFC card in Las Vegas, Nevada
8
Combat sports notes: 'Cowboy' tries again, to fight on ...
Boxing/MMA
Edgewood resident Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, denied ... Edgewood resident Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, denied a fight by food poisoning in May and by a freak in ...
9
Boxing: Perez wins at the Downs
Boxing/MMA
Albuquerque super flyweight boxer Abraham Perez ... Albuquerque super flyweight boxer Abraham Perez defeated Mexican veteran Alejandro Moreno by six-round unanimous decision Saturday on a professional card promoted by Hobbs’ Isidro ...