Man at center of standoff, deadly fire charged in unrelated homicide

The man who got into a SWAT standoff that ended in a fatal house fire last week has been charged with murder in an unrelated case.

Detectives charged Qiaunt Kelley, 27, in the June 25 shooting death of 41-year-old Leonard Fresquez.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said witnesses have told police Kelley tried to rob Fresquez as he sat inside his vehicle near Grove and Trumbull SE. He said the two men exchanged gunfire before Kelley struck Fresquez, killing him.

Police were looking for Kelley as a person of interest in the homicide, and other alleged crimes, when they tracked him and 15-year-old Brett Rosenau at a Southeast Albuquerque home on July 7. Kelley, who was also wanted on a parole violation, and the teen ran inside the home and the SWAT team was called in.

The SWAT team threw tear gas canisters and shot other chemical munitions into the home before the house caught on fire, according to police. Kelley surrendered and Rosenau was found dead from smoke inhalation inside the home.

The incident has sparked outrage in the community and led the department to seek an independent review of the incident from the Attorney General’s Office.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of the fire – which police believe may have been sparked by one of their SWAT devices – and the Multi-Agency Task Force is conducting a separate investigation into the actions of law enforcement.

Aside from the homicide, Gallegos said Kelley is also suspected in two shootings over the past few months but gave few details on the incidents.