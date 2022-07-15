 Man at center of standoff, deadly fire charged in unrelated homicide - Albuquerque Journal

Man at center of standoff, deadly fire charged in unrelated homicide

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

The man who got into a SWAT standoff that ended in a fatal house fire last week has been charged with murder in an unrelated case.

Detectives charged Qiaunt Kelley, 27, in the June 25 shooting death of 41-year-old Leonard Fresquez.

Qiaunt Kelley, 27 (MDC)

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said witnesses have told police Kelley tried to rob Fresquez as he sat inside his vehicle near Grove and Trumbull SE. He said the two men exchanged gunfire before Kelley struck Fresquez, killing him.

Police were looking for Kelley as a person of interest in the homicide, and other alleged crimes, when they tracked him and 15-year-old Brett Rosenau at a Southeast Albuquerque home on July 7. Kelley, who was also wanted on a parole violation, and the teen ran inside the home and the SWAT team was called in.

The SWAT team threw tear gas canisters and shot other chemical munitions into the home before the house caught on fire, according to police. Kelley surrendered and Rosenau was found dead from smoke inhalation inside the home.

The incident has sparked outrage in the community and led the department to seek an independent review of the incident from the Attorney General’s Office.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of the fire – which police believe may have been sparked by one of their SWAT devices – and the Multi-Agency Task Force is conducting a separate investigation into the actions of law enforcement.

Aside from the homicide, Gallegos said Kelley is also suspected in two shootings over the past few months but gave few details on the incidents.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Man at center of standoff, deadly fire charged in unrelated homicide

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Man at center of standoff, deadly fire charged in ...
ABQnews Seeker
The man who got into a ... The man who got into a SWAT standoff that ended in a fatal house fire last week has been charged with murder in an ...
2
New Mexico film industry brings in record $855.4M
ABQnews Seeker
State has established itslef as being ... State has established itslef as being film-friendly and a place for skilled crews
3
NTSB: Dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit ...
ABQnews Seeker
Crash killed coach, six members of ... Crash killed coach, six members of college golf team and two in pickup
4
Crowds turn out to comment on Valencia County proposal
ABQnews Seeker
Measure could allow for local fossil-fuel ... Measure could allow for local fossil-fuel development.
5
Ruling: Deceased rape victim’s statements allowed in trial
ABQnews Seeker
A rape victim's communication with a ... A rape victim's communication with a sexual assault nurse examiner can be used in the trial against the alleged perpetrator even though the victim ...
6
Health officials not considering mask mandate
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico health officials aren't considering ... New Mexico health officials aren't considering imposing a mask mandate or other restrictions amid the emergence of a new highly contagious omicron subvariant of ...
7
Otero County passes anti-abortion rights resolution
ABQnews Seeker
which made national news recently by ... which made national news recently by questioning and refusing to certify recent election results — on Thursday passed a resolution condemning abortions in the ...
8
Judge clears New Mexico cop of chokehold death charges
ABQnews Seeker
A New Mexico judge has cleared ... A New Mexico judge has cleared a former police officer of criminal charges after he was accused of killing a suspect with a chokehold ...
9
Gov fills Cabinet vacancies with familiar faces
ABQnews Seeker
There's a cabinet shuffle on tap ... There's a cabinet shuffle on tap in Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration, as the governor tapped some familiar names Thursday — including Sarita Nair, ...