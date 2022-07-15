 Boxing: Trout ready to go - Albuquerque Journal

Boxing: Trout ready to go

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

In Wuppertal, Germany, Las Cruces boxer Austin Trout (34-5-1, 18 KOs) successfully weighed in at 154.1 pounds for his eight-round bout on Friday against Romania’s Florin Cardos (21-3, 9 KOs).

Cardos weighed in at 153.8 pounds.

Friday’s card will be streamed at Fite.TV, starting at 9:30 a.m., at a price of $14.99.

AMATEURS: In Wichita, Kansas, Las Cruces amateur boxer Victoria McAuliffe lost by split (4-1) decision to Hawaii’s Alexis Tangero in a 119-pound Junior Division bout at the USA Boxing Junior Olympics and Summer Boxing Festival.

The lone remaining New Mexican in the competition, Las Cruces’ Joscelyn Olayo-Muñoz, is scheduled to make her debut on Friday in the 101-pound Junior Division against Nevada’s Bella Gallegos.

The bout is scheduled for Friday’s early session, which starts at 11 a.m., and will be streamed at teamusa.org.

Home » Sports » Boxing/MMA » Boxing: Trout ready to go

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Stuntwoman Waterson maintains focus on MMA, Saturday fight
Boxing/MMA
Last year, Michelle Waterson spent five ... Last year, Michelle Waterson spent five months in Wales, working as a stuntwoman on a soon-to-be-rel ...
2
Boxing: Moreu loses 2nd-round bout
Boxing/MMA
In Wichita, Kansas, Albuquerque amateur boxer ... In Wichita, Kansas, Albuquerque amateur boxer Yoruba “Li’l Ru” Moreu lost by unanimous decision Wednesday to Texas’ Ranulfo Bocanegra in a semifinal bout at ...
3
Boxing: Moreu Jr. wins
Boxing/MMA
In Wichita, Kansas, Albuquerque amateur boxer ... In Wichita, Kansas, Albuquerque amateur boxer Yoruba Moreu Jr. defeated Kansan Jose Zuniga-Martinez by unanimous (5-0) decision on Tuesday at the 2022 USA Boxing ...
4
Combat Notes: Austin Trout’s long boxing career takes him ...
Boxing/MMA
Las Cruces boxer Austin Trout is ... Las Cruces boxer Austin Trout is scheduled to fight for the first time in 2022, and for the first time in Europe, on Friday. ...
5
Rick Wright: MMA guru Jackson gets it about Title ...
Boxing/MMA
What does one of the world's ... What does one of the world's most recognized mixed martial arts coaches think of the impact of Title IX? You might be surprised.
6
MMA: Cerrone announces retirement after loss
Boxing/MMA
It was a night of transition ... It was a night of transition for Edgewood's Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone
7
Cerrone says he's open to keep fighting after 50 ...
Boxing/MMA
Edgewood's 'Cowboy' will battle Jim Miller ... Edgewood's 'Cowboy' will battle Jim Miller on Saturday's UFC card in Las Vegas, Nevada
8
Combat sports notes: 'Cowboy' tries again, to fight on ...
Boxing/MMA
Edgewood resident Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, denied ... Edgewood resident Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, denied a fight by food poisoning in May and by a freak in ...
9
Boxing: Perez wins at the Downs
Boxing/MMA
Albuquerque super flyweight boxer Abraham Perez ... Albuquerque super flyweight boxer Abraham Perez defeated Mexican veteran Alejandro Moreno by six-round unanimous decision Saturday on a professional card promoted by Hobbs’ Isidro ...