Boxing: Trout ready to go

In Wuppertal, Germany, Las Cruces boxer Austin Trout (34-5-1, 18 KOs) successfully weighed in at 154.1 pounds for his eight-round bout on Friday against Romania’s Florin Cardos (21-3, 9 KOs).

Cardos weighed in at 153.8 pounds.

Friday’s card will be streamed at Fite.TV, starting at 9:30 a.m., at a price of $14.99.

AMATEURS: In Wichita, Kansas, Las Cruces amateur boxer Victoria McAuliffe lost by split (4-1) decision to Hawaii’s Alexis Tangero in a 119-pound Junior Division bout at the USA Boxing Junior Olympics and Summer Boxing Festival.

The lone remaining New Mexican in the competition, Las Cruces’ Joscelyn Olayo-Muñoz, is scheduled to make her debut on Friday in the 101-pound Junior Division against Nevada’s Bella Gallegos.