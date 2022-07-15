 French climber Barguil out of Tour after positive COVID test - Albuquerque Journal

French climber Barguil out of Tour after positive COVID test

By Associated Press

LE BOURG-D’OISANS, France — French climber Warren Barguil has been forced out of the Tour de France after testing positive for COVID-19.

Barguil’s Arkea-Samsic team said in a statement ahead of Friday’s Stage 13 that his seven teammates all tested negative.

It’s the second straight year that Barguil, who injured his right hip and shoulder in a crash on Thursday, abandoned the three-week race. He was 24th in the general classification, nearly 43 minutes behind race leader Jonas Vingegaard.

Barguil came to prominence on the 2017 Tour when he posted two stage wins and claimed the King of the Mountains polka-dot jersey.

Stage 13 takes the Tour peloton from Le Bourg d’Oisans to Saint-Etienne. Vingegaard, the Jumbo-Visma leader, defends a lead of 2 minutes, 22 seconds over defending champion Tadej Pogacar from the UAE-Emirates team.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

