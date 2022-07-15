Pedersen posts maiden Tour stage win, Vingegaard keeps lead

SAINT-ETIENNE, France — Former world champion Mads Pedersen produced a powerful burst of speed in a three-man sprint to claim his first stage win at the Tour de France on Friday.

The one-day classic specialist attacked from a group of six riders with 12 kilometers left to drop three rivals on the road leading to Saint-Etienne. He perfectly timed his final move about 250 meters from the finish to leave his opponents in his wake.

Fred Wright of Britain was second and Hugo Houle of Canada third.

Pedersen was crowned world champion in 2019. He also won Gent-Wevelgem two years ago but had never tasted victory in a Grand Tour.

Following two brutal days of racing in the Alps, race leader Jonas Vingegaard enjoyed a quiet day in the pack, well protected by his Jumbo-Visma teammates.

Two-time defending champion Pogacar, who gave away the yellow jersey during the first big mountain stage at the Col du Granon, did not try anything to unsettle Vingegaard during the 193-kilometer Stage 13 which started in Le Bourg d’Oisans.

Their battle is expected to resume next week in the thin air of the Pyrenees mountains before the race ends in Paris in nine days.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports