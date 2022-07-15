 Pedersen posts maiden Tour stage win, Vingegaard keeps lead - Albuquerque Journal

Pedersen posts maiden Tour stage win, Vingegaard keeps lead

By Associated Press

SAINT-ETIENNE, France — Former world champion Mads Pedersen produced a powerful burst of speed in a three-man sprint to claim his first stage win at the Tour de France on Friday.

The one-day classic specialist attacked from a group of six riders with 12 kilometers left to drop three rivals on the road leading to Saint-Etienne. He perfectly timed his final move about 250 meters from the finish to leave his opponents in his wake.

Fred Wright of Britain was second and Hugo Houle of Canada third.

Pedersen was crowned world champion in 2019. He also won Gent-Wevelgem two years ago but had never tasted victory in a Grand Tour.

Following two brutal days of racing in the Alps, race leader Jonas Vingegaard enjoyed a quiet day in the pack, well protected by his Jumbo-Visma teammates.

Two-time defending champion Pogacar, who gave away the yellow jersey during the first big mountain stage at the Col du Granon, did not try anything to unsettle Vingegaard during the 193-kilometer Stage 13 which started in Le Bourg d’Oisans.

Their battle is expected to resume next week in the thin air of the Pyrenees mountains before the race ends in Paris in nine days.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Home » Sports » Pedersen posts maiden Tour stage win, Vingegaard keeps lead

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Kelley 'really paranoid' the day Victoria was killed
ABQnews Seeker
Witness testifies she found defendant dismembering ... Witness testifies she found defendant dismembering girl
2
Man at center of standoff, deadly fire charged in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Incident has sparked outrage and the ... Incident has sparked outrage and the state Attorney General’s Office is conducting an independent review
3
NTSB: Dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit ...
ABQnews Seeker
Crash killed coach, six members of ... Crash killed coach, six members of NM college golf team and two in pickup
4
New Mexico film industry brings in record $855.4M
ABQnews Seeker
State has established itslef as being ... State has established itslef as being film-friendly and a place for skilled crews
5
Holtec one step closer to nuclear waste facility license
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is ... The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is one step closer to issuing a license to Holtec International for an interim nuclear waste storage facility on ...
6
Judge clears New Mexico cop of chokehold death charges
ABQnews Seeker
State failed to prove officer knew ... State failed to prove officer knew actions were lethal, says defense
7
NM top court allows late victim's statements in trial
ABQnews Seeker
Ruling allows conversations with SANE 'not ... Ruling allows conversations with SANE 'not testimonial' in nature
8
Biden nominates governor's chief of staff to serve as ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lujan Grisham notes that Matthew Garcia's ... Lujan Grisham notes that Matthew Garcia's nomination is a 'source of pride'
9
Gov. fills Cabinet vacancies with familiar faces
ABQnews Seeker
New agency appointees are innovative, proven ... New agency appointees are innovative, proven leaders, says Lujan Grisham
10
Otero County passes anti-abortion rights resolution
ABQnews Seeker
Legislation does not affect access to ... Legislation does not affect access to abortion in county