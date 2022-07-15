Olga Kern International Piano Competition set to start

Twenty-five pianists from nine countries will compete for $35,000 in prize money at the Olga Kern International Piano Competition.

None of the musicians are from New Mexico.

The virtual first round will take place at 10 a.m. from Wednesday through Sunday, July 20-24. It can be viewed online at olgakerncompetition.org.

Up to 13 competitors will advance to participate in the in-person second round on Oct. 24 and 25 at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 114 Carlisle Blvd. SE.

Six pianists will progress to the semifinal round at Robertson & Sons Recital Hall, 3201 Carlisle Blvd. NE on Oct. 27.

The final round will feature three finalists on Oct. 29 at Popejoy Hall at the University of New Mexico, 203 Cornell Drive.

In addition to the cash prize, the winner will receive a professional recording on the Steinway & Sons label with concert engagements throughout the U.S. and Europe.

The competition is specifically for pianists ages 18-32. Its mission is to provide the venue to young pianists to develop international careers.

The 25 pianists hail from the U.S., China, Poland, Italy, Korea, Russia, Peru, Japan and Australia.

The awards ceremony and winners’ recital is slated for Sunday, Oct. 30 at Immanuel Presbyterian Church at a ticket cost of $25 for adults and $10 for students. See olgakerncompetition.org.

The Olga Kern International Piano Competition debuted in 2016 and occurs every three years.