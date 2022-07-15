 Ukrainian rescuers hunt for survivors of Vinnytsia airstrike - Albuquerque Journal

Ukrainian rescuers hunt for survivors of Vinnytsia airstrike

By Hanna Arhirova / Associated Press

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine — Rescuers with sniffer dogs combed through debris Friday looking for people missing after a Russian missile strike a day earlier killed at least 23 people and wounded over 100 others in a central Ukrainian city.

Russian forces, meanwhile, pounded other sites in a relentless push to wrest territory from Ukraine and soften the morale of its leaders, civilians and troops as the war nears the five-month mark.

The cruise missile strikes a Russian submarine launched Thursday on the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia were the latest attacks to take civilian lives and fan international outrage since Russian President Vladimir Putin began the invasion on Feb. 24. The dead included three children: a 4-year-old girl, and two boys, 7 and 8.

“She was reaching for her daughter, and Liza was already dead,” the mother’s aunt, Tetiana Dmytrysyna, told The Associated Press on Friday. “The mother was robbed of the most precious thing she had.”

A video of Liza playing earlier in the day and a photo of her lifeless body have gone viral worldwide.

As the fighting raged, Russia noted progress in talks on a possible deal to allow Ukraine to use the Black Sea to export millions of tons of grain that could help feed a world facing shortages and higher food prices.

Alluding to talks in Istanbul this week among Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said a final document had been prepared and that other participants had “largely supported” Russian proposals to help ease grain shipments through Ukrainian ports.

He said work on the “Black Sea initiative” was to be completed shortly to allow shipments of food “while excluding the use of those logistical chains for the deliveries of weapons and military equipment” to Ukraine. He also said the plan seeks to “prevent any provocations.”

About 22 million tons of grain have been stuck in Ukraine because of the war.

It was most extensive Russian comment yet on the grain talks, which mostly involved military officials. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Russia and Ukraine had taken “a critical step” to ensuring exports of the desperately needed grain to ease a global food crisis.

Russia’s military campaign has been focusing on Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, but Russian forces regularly also fire at other parts of the country.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said Friday that Russian forces had conducted more than 17,000 strikes on civilian targets during the war, killing thousands of fighters and civilians and driving millions from their homes. The invasion has also rippled through the world economy by hiking prices and crimping exports of key Ukrainian and Russian products such as grain, fuel and fertilizer.

More than 73 people — including four children — remained hospitalized and 18 people were missing after Thursday’s strike on Vinnytsia, a city southwest of the capital Kyiv, said Oleksandr Kutovyi of the local emergency service. Search teams were poring over two sites Friday — an office building with a medical center and a concert hall near an outdoor recreation area where mothers with children often stroll.

Vinnytsia Gov. Serhiy Borzov said only 10 people among the dead had been identified.

“Russia deliberately hit civilians and all those responsible for the crime must be brought to account,” he said, denouncing the “barbaric behavior by Russia that tramples on international humanitarian law.”

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, said three missiles were used.

“There is no answer to the question why yesterday, and why in Vinnytsia,” Tymoshenko said. “We expect every second and minute that this could happen in any corner of Ukraine.”

After initial silence about the missile strikes on Vinnytsia, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Friday that its forces had struck an officers’ club — the Soviet-era use of the concert hall.

Konashenkov, the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, said the Kalibr cruise missiles landed as the “military facility hosted a meeting between Ukrainian air force command and representatives of foreign weapons suppliers.” He said attendees were discussing prospective supplies of warplanes and weapons.

“Participants of the meeting were eliminated in the strike,” Konashenkov said.

His claim couldn’t be independently verified. Ukrainian authorities have insisted the site had nothing to do with the military.

Overall, Ukraine’s presidential office said Friday that 26 civilians were killed and 190 wounded by Russian shelling over the past 24 hours. That included three other victims in the Donetsk region, which along with neighboring Luhansk — a region nearly totally controlled by Russian forces — makes up the broader Donbas region.

“The situation in the Donetsk region is exacerbating every day, and civilians must leave because the Russian army is using scorched-earth tactics,” Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said. It appeared that the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk were next in line for attacks by Russian forces.

Elsewhere, authorities in Mykolayiv said at least 10 explosions occurred in the southern city overnight, accusing Russia of hitting universities. Vitaliy Kim, the head of Mykolaiv’s military administration, posted a video of smoke rising over the strikes.

The Russian news agency Tass, citing Russian-backed separatists, reported Friday that two civilians were killed and six injured after Ukrainian forces allegedly shelled a bus terminal in the city of Donetsk a day earlier.

Also Friday, Daria Morozova, the human rights ombudsperson for the Moscow-backed separatist leadership in Donetsk, claimed a British “mercenary” died in captivity last Sunday. She said the man, whom she identified as Paul Urey, had died of chronic illnesses and stress.

“From our side, he was given the necessary medical assistance despite the grave crimes he committed,” she said.

The Presidium Network, an aid charity that works in Ukraine, said the British government had confirmed British aid worker Urey’s death to the family.

Punitive political actions over the war continued, with Russian state news media reporting Friday that the Kremlin had barred 384 members of Japan’s parliament from entering Russia, citing retaliation for Japan’s sanctions against Russian parliament members.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Home » AP Feeds » Ukrainian rescuers hunt for survivors of Vinnytsia airstrike

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Biden tells Dems to quickly pass pared-down economic package
AP Feeds
President Joe Biden seemed to bow ... President Joe Biden seemed to bow Friday to Sen. Joe Manchin's demand for a slimmed-down economic package, telling Democrats to quickly push the measure ...
2
House votes to restore abortion rights, Senate odds dim
AP Feeds
The House has voted to restore ... The House has voted to restore abortion rights nationwide in Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court's landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade. ...
3
In West Bank, Biden says 'ground is not ripe' ...
AP Feeds
During a visit to the Israeli-occupied ... During a visit to the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, President Joe Biden offered compassion and financial assistance for hope-starved Palestinians but also delivered ...
4
Biden delivers tough talk on Iran as he opens ...
AP Feeds
President Joe Biden on Wednesday opened ... President Joe Biden on Wednesday opened his first visit to the Mideast since taking office by offering anxious Israeli leaders strong reassurances of his ...
5
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ ...
AP Feeds
U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli ... U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stood side-by-side Thursday and declared they would not allow Iran to become a nuclear ...
6
Sri Lanka's prime minister sworn in as interim president
AP Feeds
Sri Lanka's prime minister was sworn ... Sri Lanka's prime minister was sworn in Friday as interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled abroad and resigned ...
7
Dem says Manchin blocking energy, tax provisions in big ...
AP Feeds
Sen. Joe Manchin has said he'll ... Sen. Joe Manchin has said he'll oppose an economic measure he's been negotiating with Democratic leaders if it includes climate or energy provisions or ...
8
Protesters retreat as Sri Lankan president sends resignation
AP Feeds
Protesters retreated from government buildings Thursday ... Protesters retreated from government buildings Thursday in Sri Lanka, restoring a tenuous calm to the economically crippled country, and the embattled president at last ...
9
Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, ...
AP Feeds
More than 13 months after disgraced ... More than 13 months after disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh called 911 and said he found his wife and son shot outside their ...