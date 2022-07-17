Landowners are key to protecting elk habitat

In its July 3 editorial on New Mexico’s Elk Private Land Use System (EPLUS), the Journal fell short of understanding the real issues and the real people at the heart of the issue. Perhaps this is because rhetoric and misinformation have long clouded public discussions on the topic.

Most concerning is the persistent mischaracterization and maligning of New Mexico landowners by advocates seeking to eliminate the EPLUS program. Framing the narrative as wealthy outsiders vs. average New Mexicans needing to “fill their freezers and their families’ bellies,” is a tactic designed to generate public sympathy. Yet any honest assessment tells a different story.

In reality, New Mexico’s landowners are diverse. They are multi-generational landowners and newcomers who have chosen to invest in our state. They are farmers and ranchers. They are families. They sit on the school boards and library boards and local commissions. They are volunteer firefighters and local businesspeople. They are the backbone of communities all across New Mexico.

According to the University of New Mexico’s BBER Center, New Mexico is unusually “land-rich and cash-poor.” We rank 49th in poverty but have a higher than national average of home and land ownership. Of the 25,044 farms in New Mexico, one in three have Hispanic/Latino producers and one in four have Native American producers. In contrast, nationally only 2% of farms have Native producers and 4% have Hispanic producers.

Most landowners enrolled in EPLUS have small to modest acreage but provide disproportionate and costly habitat for wildlife. There are very limited ways to generate sufficient income to keep lands intact and to support rural livelihoods. Ranching and farming are the primary means of doing this across much of New Mexico, yet in many cases damages from elk to fences and competition for forage with livestock threaten the economic viability of these operations. EPLUS was designed to address this. Two things happen when land cannot sustain livelihoods: it is either sold to wealthy individuals or developed. The elimination of the EPLUS program would result in significantly greater inequity across the state.

The proponents of repealing EPLUS often cite other states for comparison. Yet these are apples-to-oranges comparisons. For example, in Arizona nearly 90% of elk habitat is located on public land, whereas in New Mexico private landowners are supporting 50% of the habitat.

The Editorial Board references a legislative audit of the EPLUS program. The audit, however, failed to include assessment of the secondary and special elk management zones. Beyond the public draw in which 84% of the licenses/permits for each hunt are reserved for New Mexico residents, approximately 40% of EPLUS authorizations go to resident hunters. Many of these are donated by landowners to youth, veterans, neighbors in need, resident sportsmen and charitable causes. When tags are sold to out-of-state hunters, it benefits local economies because non-resident hunters bring in outside money to purchase goods and services.

Landowners play a disproportionate role in sustaining New Mexico’s wildlife. It is landowners’ investment that is keeping the most valuable habitats intact, including much of the critical winter elk habitat, calving grounds and vital water resources. If New Mexico is serious about conserving its lands, wildlife, cultural heritage, food security and hunting tradition, it needs to work with, not against, the landowners that make this possible.

This op-ed was part of a point/counterpoint feature. To read an opposing viewpoint, click here.