 Native New Mexicans know EPLUS system is unfair - Albuquerque Journal

Native New Mexicans know EPLUS system is unfair

By JOHN PEARCE/ALBUQUERQUE RESIDENT

I would like to thank you for the (July 3) editorial on the NM EPLUS system. The article reflects what I and many of my friends and family believe. I have spent my whole life in New Mexico. I’ve raised my family here, and my kids are raising their families here as well.

When I was young, New Mexico was an unbelievable place to hunt, fish and to be outdoors. We didn’t have to be concerned that we wouldn’t be able to hunt every year. As time passed, I have seen many changes in New Mexico, one being a huge increase of new people moving to New Mexico. This increase of new New Mexico residents has magnified and exposed the issues you wrote about regarding the EPLUS system.

It doesn’t require a degree to see the EPLUS system needs to be revamped to better represent the general public and not so much private entities exploiting the system. The constant increase of New Mexico’s resident hunting population should require the state Game Commission to constantly revamp systems that have been proven to be outdated.

At the very least the Game Commission should be promoting constant open dialogue with all parties so the people of New Mexico can see positive advancement to achieving the very best system for New Mexicans. Unfortunately the recent inaction by the commission is nothing less than appalling. By not revisiting the EPLUS system after knowing that the public and lawmakers wanted the system to be addressed, it showed that the commission is no longer adhering to its mission.

Many people in New Mexico have watched this problem grow and grow over the years. We can only hope that there is enough light placed on this issue so the system will be addressed (and) revamped to benefit the New Mexico residents over benefitting private entities.

This op-ed was part of a point/counterpoint feature. To read an opposing viewpoint, click here.

Home » From the newspaper » Native New Mexicans know EPLUS system is unfair

